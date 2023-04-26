FDA Approves First Drug for Advanced Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration is caused by the deterioration of the macula, a small part of the retina that is responsible for sharp, central vision. It’s most common in older adults and can lead to severe vision loss or blindness. According to a recent CBS News article, the FDA has approved the first and only drug for the treatment of advanced macular degeneration. The drug, teprotumumab, is administered intravenously and has proven effective in clinical trials, with some patients experiencing significant improvement in vision.

Teprotumumab works by blocking a protein that can cause inflammation and damage to the macula, helping to slow the progression of the disease and preserve vision. The approval of this drug is a huge milestone in the treatment of macular degeneration and offers new hope for patients with advanced forms of the disease.