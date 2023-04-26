New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

FDA Approves First Drug for Advanced Macular Degeneration

Teprotumumab reduces inflammation, which causes damage in the eye that leads to progressive central vision loss.

Tim Hayes
Apr 26, 2023
Goggles
Getty Images

Macular degeneration is caused by the deterioration of the macula, a small part of the retina that is responsible for sharp, central vision. It’s most common in older adults and can lead to severe vision loss or blindness. According to a recent CBS News article, the FDA has approved the first and only drug for the treatment of advanced macular degeneration. The drug, teprotumumab, is administered intravenously and has proven effective in clinical trials, with some patients experiencing significant improvement in vision.

Teprotumumab works by blocking a protein that can cause inflammation and damage to the macula, helping to slow the progression of the disease and preserve vision. The approval of this drug is a huge milestone in the treatment of macular degeneration and offers new hope for patients with advanced forms of the disease.

Related Stories
Mit News
Quick Hits
Nanoparticles Deliver mRNA Therapy to Treat Lung Disease
Unsplash
Quick Hits
Surgeons Use Brain Simulations to Identify Seizure Origins
Reuters Peter Nicholls
Quick Hits
Engineered Bacteria Fights Cancer
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 13 Pm
Quick Hits
Opioids are Getting New Safety Warning Labeling
Top Stories
23 Packaging Compass
PMMI news
PMMI and AMERIPEN Release Collaborative Study: 2023 Packaging Compass
PMMI and AMERIPEN's collaborative report, 2023 Packaging Compass, identifies key package design and materials trends, and their implications for consumer packaged goods companies.
Meridian Bridgeton, Mo , Facility
Pharmaceutical
Meridian Medical Technologies Planning $100+ Million Expansion
Packaging Robotics Live & Local is launching a series of four regional events this fall.
PMMI news
Packaging Robotics Live & Local Launches September 27, 2023 in Orange County, Calif.
Eli Lilly And Company Logo
Pharmaceutical
Lilly to Invest $1.6 Billion in Indiana Manufacturing Facilities
Getty Images 1399939955
Sustainability
Four Sustainability Updates in (and Around) Healthcare Packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »