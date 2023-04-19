This Cellulose Nanocrystal Material Repels Mosquitoes

According to a recent New Atlas article, researchers at the University of California, Riverside have developed a new material, made from cellulose nanocrystals, that’s capable of rendering objects invisible to mosquitoes. The material is biodegradable and non-toxic, and could be used to create mosquito nets and clothing that provide enhanced protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

The cellulose nanocrystals work by interfering with the mosquito's sense of smell, making it difficult for the insects to locate humans or animals to feed on. The material has been tested in laboratory conditions and has been shown to be highly effective at repelling mosquitoes, even at low concentrations. The researchers believe the material could be used to create a range of products that provide long-lasting protection against mosquitoes and other biting insects.