New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

This Cellulose Nanocrystal Material Repels Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are responsible for 350 million human illnesses each year, and climate change will only make things worse.

Tim Hayes
Apr 19, 2023
Pexels Pixabay 86722
Pixabay

According to a recent New Atlas article, researchers at the University of California, Riverside have developed a new material, made from cellulose nanocrystals, that’s capable of rendering objects invisible to mosquitoes. The material is biodegradable and non-toxic, and could be used to create mosquito nets and clothing that provide enhanced protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

The cellulose nanocrystals work by interfering with the mosquito's sense of smell, making it difficult for the insects to locate humans or animals to feed on. The material has been tested in laboratory conditions and has been shown to be highly effective at repelling mosquitoes, even at low concentrations. The researchers believe the material could be used to create a range of products that provide long-lasting protection against mosquitoes and other biting insects.

Related Stories
Pexels Daniel Reche 1556652
Quick Hits
The Ethics of Artificial Wombs and Reproductive Health
University Of Oxford
Quick Hits
World's First Malaria Vaccine to be Piloted in Africa
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 27 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Comm’r: Misinformation is Lowering US Life Expectancy
Rice
Quick Hits
Tiny Cylinders Control Drug Release Schedule
Top Stories
Kimberly Rightcycle Infographic 02 01 Copy 2
Sustainability
Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Expands RightCycle™ Programme
With expansion into the Netherlands and Switzerland, the RightCycle Programme is now available in 11 countries across Europe and North America.
1 W Ill Perform Serena Pm
Package design
Serena Williams-Founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging
Alcami selected a line with isolator technology from Syntegon, which effectively separates production areas and personnel, contributing to the highest hygiene and safety standards.
News
Alcami Doubles Site’s Sterile Vial Production With New Line
EXPO PACK Guadalajara returns June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Requiring Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »