New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

World's First Malaria Vaccine to be Piloted in Africa

According to the WHO, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2019.

Tim Hayes
Apr 17, 2023
University Of Oxford
University of Oxford

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes, and has caused an estimated 409,000 deaths, most of them in Africa. According to a recent BBC article, The World Health Organization has announced it will launch the world's first malaria vaccine in pilot projects in three African countries: Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi. The R21 vaccine has been under development for more than three decades and has shown promising results in clinical trials.

The R21 vaccine is expected to prevent roughly four in 10 malaria cases in children who receive it and reduce severe cases by around 30%. The WHO pilot projects will assess feasibility of delivering the vaccine in real-world settings and will provide valuable information for future decisions about the vaccine's use. The WHO has stated that the pilot projects are a "historic milestone" in the fight against malaria and have the potential to save tens of thousands of lives each year. 

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 27 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Comm’r: Misinformation is Lowering US Life Expectancy
Rice
Quick Hits
Tiny Cylinders Control Drug Release Schedule
Screenshot 2023 04 09 At 10 09 54 Pm
Quick Hits
Hybrid Robot Captures Single Cells
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Quick Hits
Heart Disease and Cancer Vaccines by 2030?
Top Stories
Flexible plastic films are expected to grow in popularity faster than overall plastic in coming years.
Business Intelligence
Flexible Plastic Films Push for Recycling Expansion
Flexible plastic films could grow faster than plastics overall in the coming years, but recycling infrastructure improvements are needed to support these materials.
Alcami selected a line with isolator technology from Syntegon, which effectively separates production areas and personnel, contributing to the highest hygiene and safety standards.
News
Alcami Doubles Site’s Sterile Vial Production With New Line
EXPO PACK Guadalajara returns June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Requiring Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics
Blue Cap Vial
Packaging/Filling
Certain Advanced Therapies Still Benefit from Existing Packaging, Delivery
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »