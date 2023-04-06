FDA’s New Cybersecurity Guidelines for Med Devices

According to a recent CNN article, the FDA has issued new guidelines for medical device manufacturers to improve the cybersecurity of their products. The guidelines recommend that manufacturers implement measures such as device-level authentication, software updates, and risk management processes to help protect medical devices from cyberattacks.

The FDA's guidance also calls for manufacturers to provide transparency and communicate openly with customers and regulators about any cybersecurity vulnerabilities in their devices. The move comes as concerns grow about the vulnerability of medical devices to cyberattacks, which could have potentially life-threatening consequences for patients. The FDA hopes that the new guidelines will help to improve the safety and security of medical devices and reduce the risk of cyberattacks.