Blood Sugar Could Power Medical Implants

A recent ETHzürich article discussed a new method of generating electricity using enzymes that break down glucose in the blood. Researchers from ETH Zurich have developed a biofuel cell that uses glucose oxidase and bilirubin oxidase to generate electricity from glucose. The biofuel cell has the potential to power implantable medical devices, such as pacemakers, using the patient's own blood glucose as a fuel source.

The researchers tested the biofuel cell in vitro and found that it was able to generate enough electricity to power a small LED. However, there are still several challenges to overcome before the technology can be used in humans, such as finding ways to improve the stability and efficiency of the enzymes used in the biofuel cell.