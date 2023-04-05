New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Blood Sugar Could Power Medical Implants

Researchers have developed a fuel cell that converts blood sugar from the body into electrical energy.

Tim Hayes
Apr 5, 2023
Fussenegger Lab : Eth Zurich
Fussenegger Lab : ETH Zurich

A recent ETHzürich article discussed a new method of generating electricity using enzymes that break down glucose in the blood. Researchers from ETH Zurich have developed a biofuel cell that uses glucose oxidase and bilirubin oxidase to generate electricity from glucose. The biofuel cell has the potential to power implantable medical devices, such as pacemakers, using the patient's own blood glucose as a fuel source. 

The researchers tested the biofuel cell in vitro and found that it was able to generate enough electricity to power a small LED. However, there are still several challenges to overcome before the technology can be used in humans, such as finding ways to improve the stability and efficiency of the enzymes used in the biofuel cell.

Related Stories
Joseph Kreitz
Quick Hits
Bacterial Nanosyringe Shows Potential for Gene Therapy Delivery
Ucsd
Quick Hits
New Smart Bandage for Chronic Wounds
Screenshot 2023 03 26 At 5 28 00 Pm
Quick Hits
This Implant Could Restore Function in Paralyzed Limbs
1 L4 A1713 E1679613493781
Quick Hits
FDA Clears Brain Modulation Device for PTSD
Top Stories
Blue Cap Vial
Packaging/Filling
Certain Advanced Therapies Still Benefit from Existing Packaging, Delivery
Quick read: Experts at the PDA Annual Meeting highlighted the ways that existing packaging plays a role in containing the products of the future.
From Left: PDA Annual Meeting co-chair Amanda McFarland, MS; Julia Jenkins; and Kelly Baker.
Regulatory
Rare Disease Patient and Advocate Talk Actions You Can Take
Registration is now open for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 Registration Open
Fda Cyber Scurity
Regulatory
FDA Issues Guidance for Cybersecurity of Medical Devices RTA Policy
The PPS Peoria facility
Medical device/Packaging
The Key to Employee Retention
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Korsch Xl 400 4 Tablet Press
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
The XL 4004 tablet press adds an integrated electrical cabinet, torque drive, and enhanced HMI design to the XL 400 platform, with models for dedicated single-layer and advanced multi-layer flexibility.
Mettler Toledo to Showcase Inspection Systems at Interphex 2023
Jones Healthcare Set to Help Nutraceutical Brands Meet New Canadian Regulations
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »