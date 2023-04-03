New Smart Bandage for Chronic Wounds

A recent Medgadget article discussed a new type of "smart bandage" developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego that can monitor and treat chronic wounds. The bandage is made of a hydrogel that contains both sensors and medication. The sensors monitor pH levels and temperature around the wound, and the medication is released as needed to help promote healing. The bandage is also equipped with a Bluetooth transmitter that sends data to a smartphone app, allowing patients and healthcare providers to track the healing process. The bandage has been tested in animal models and has shown promising results. The researchers hope to begin human clinical trials in the near future.