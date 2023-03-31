Scientists at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Clinical Neurosciences have developed a biohybrid implant that can restore some function to paralyzed limbs. According to an Interesting Engineering article, the device uses specially engineered muscle tissue, created from genetically modified muscle cells, to stimulate the nerves in the damaged limb. The muscle tissue, which can contract and relax like natural muscle, is implanted into the damaged area where it acts as a bridge between the remaining healthy muscles and the nerve endings. The device has been tested on rats with promising results, and the team is could one day benefit humans.