This Implant Could Restore Function in Paralyzed Limbs

The ‘biohybrid’ device combines flexible electronics and human stem cells to drive limb function.

Tim Hayes
Mar 31, 2023
University of Cambridge

Scientists at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Clinical Neurosciences have developed a biohybrid implant that can restore some function to paralyzed limbs. According to an Interesting Engineering article, the device uses specially engineered muscle tissue, created from genetically modified muscle cells, to stimulate the nerves in the damaged limb. The muscle tissue, which can contract and relax like natural muscle, is implanted into the damaged area where it acts as a bridge between the remaining healthy muscles and the nerve endings. The device has been tested on rats with promising results, and the team is could one day benefit humans.

