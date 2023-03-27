Experimental Pill Eliminates Leukemia in a Third of Patients

A recent Yahoo! News article discussed a potential breakthrough in the treatment of leukemia, a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. Researchers at the University of Glasgow have developed an experimental pill that targets a protein called BCL-XL, which is vital for the survival of cancer cells. The drug, called "S63845," was tested in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and was found to be highly effective at killing cancer cells while sparing healthy ones.

The researchers hope to test the drug in clinical trials in the near future in hopes that it could eventually become a new treatment option for leukemia patients. If the drug proves safe and effective in trials, it could offer a less toxic and more targeted approach to treating leukemia. Plus, since the drug targets a specific protein found in various types of cancer cells, it could potentially be used to combat other cancers as well.