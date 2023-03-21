FDA Approves Pfizer Booster for Kids Under 5

According to a recent CNBC article, the FDA has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a fourth booster dose for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The authorization allows children in this age group who have previously received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine to receive a fourth dose for protection against the Omicron variant. The decision comes after Pfizer submitted data to the agency showing that a fourth dose of its vaccine increases antibody levels against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.

The company also reported that a fourth dose of its vaccine was well-tolerated in children aged 6 months to 5 years old. While children in this age group are at lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19 than older age groups, they can still get infected and spread the virus. The Omicron variant has also been shown to be more transmissible than previous variants, making vaccination even more important. The CDC has yet to issue guidance on a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, but is expected to soon.