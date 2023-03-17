New Tool: ProSource
Catheter Uses Ultrasound to Treat Hypertension

The device delivers targeted ultrasound waves to the renal nerves, which are known to play a role in regulating blood pressure.

Tim Hayes
Mar 17, 2023
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Columbia University Irving Medical Center

A recent Medgadget article discussed a new catheter-based system that treats hypertension with ultrasound waves. The device is called Peregrine, and was developed by Ablative Solutions. Peregrine is inserted into a patient’s renal arteries via a small incision in the groin, and guided to the renal nerves using X-ray imaging. Once in place, the catheter emits ultrasound waves that create small lesions on the renal nerves, which can help reduce the overactivity of these nerves and lower blood pressure. 

The treatment is minimally invasive and can be performed on an outpatient basis for convenience. The Peregrine system has already been approved for use in Europe and is currently undergoing clinical trials in the US. If the trials are successful, the device could offer a new treatment option for people with hypertension who are unable to control their blood pressure through medication or lifestyle changes. A video with more information can be seen here.

