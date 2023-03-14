New Tool: ProSource
Third Person Cured of HIV

The 53-year-old patient received a stem cell transplant to help treat a blood disorder that had developed alongside his HIV infection.

Tim Hayes
Mar 14, 2023
Lab Virus
Getty Images

According to a recent Sky News article, a third person has been cured of HIV after a stem cell transplant to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. The male patient was given stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that makes them resistant to HIV, which allowed the virus to be eliminated from the patient's body. 

The team at Dusseldorf University Hospital cautioned that stem cell transplants are not a viable or safe option for treating HIV on a large scale. However, they said that the findings could provide important insights into potential new treatments for the virus. The patient's HIV has been undetectable for more than two years after stopping antiretroviral therapy, leading researchers say that they believe the patient has been cured of the virus.

