New Drug Fights All Primary Bone Cancers

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have created a new drug that aims to improve the survival rate of bone cancer.

Tim Hayes
Mar 13, 2023
Getty Images

Treating primary bone cancers is a taxing process that involves antiquated chemo cocktails and limb amputation, but a new study could change the way we treat them. A recent News Medical article discussed a new drug called PTC596 that has shown promise in treating different types of primary bone cancer. Primary bone cancers are rare and affect mostly children and young adults, with current treatment options often limited to surgery and chemotherapy.

PTC596 was found to be effective against various types of primary bone cancer, including osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, and chondrosarcoma, both in vitro and in vivo. The drug works by targeting cancer stem cells, which are believed to be responsible for tumor growth, recurrence, and metastasis. The researchers hope that PTC596 could eventually be used in combination with existing therapies to improve patient outcomes and reduce side effects.

