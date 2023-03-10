A recent CNN article discussed a new study that suggests a type of cell therapy could potentially improve the heart function of patients with heart failure. The study involved 60 patients with heart failure who received either a placebo or an injection of cardiosphere-derived cells, a type of cell therapy derived from a patient's own heart tissue. After six months, patients who received the cell therapy showed an average improvement of 10% in their heart's ability to pump blood, while those in the placebo group showed no improvement. The cell therapy was also found to be safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.
Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Heart Failure Patients
A new study showed that heart failure patients who received cell therapy saw improved heart function, exercise capacity, and quality of life.
Mar 10, 2023
Texas Heart Institute
