Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Heart Failure Patients

A recent CNN article discussed a new study that suggests a type of cell therapy could potentially improve the heart function of patients with heart failure. The study involved 60 patients with heart failure who received either a placebo or an injection of cardiosphere-derived cells, a type of cell therapy derived from a patient's own heart tissue. After six months, patients who received the cell therapy showed an average improvement of 10% in their heart's ability to pump blood, while those in the placebo group showed no improvement. The cell therapy was also found to be safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.