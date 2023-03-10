New Tool: ProSource
Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Heart Failure Patients

A new study showed that heart failure patients who received cell therapy saw improved heart function, exercise capacity, and quality of life.

Tim Hayes
Mar 10, 2023
Texas Heart Institute
Texas Heart Institute

A recent CNN article discussed a new study that suggests a type of cell therapy could potentially improve the heart function of patients with heart failure. The study involved 60 patients with heart failure who received either a placebo or an injection of cardiosphere-derived cells, a type of cell therapy derived from a patient's own heart tissue. After six months, patients who received the cell therapy showed an average improvement of 10% in their heart's ability to pump blood, while those in the placebo group showed no improvement. The cell therapy was also found to be safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

