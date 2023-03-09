Sterility Issues Cause Glaucoma Medication Recall

According to a recent FiercePharma article, Canada’s largest generic drugmaker Apotex has issued a voluntary recall of six batches of its glaucoma medication brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution due to concerns about potential contamination during the manufacturing process. In a statement, Apotex detected the sterility issue during its own routine quality control checks, and no adverse events have been reported.

The company is advising patients to stop using the affected products and to consult with their healthcare providers to determine if an alternative treatment is necessary. The recall affects approximately 200,000 packages of the medication that were distributed across Canada. The recall follows Apotex's 2023 acquisition by private equity firm SK Capital.