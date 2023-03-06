New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

New Wearable Detects Vocal Fatigue to Prevent Long Term Damage

Northwestern University researchers developed a device that monitors for vocal fatigue in real time.

Tim Hayes
Mar 6, 2023
Northwestern University
Northwestern University

Vocal fatigue is a fairly common condition that affects singers, teachers, call center workers, and basically anyone who relies heavily on their voice. It causes symptoms like hoarseness, sore throat, and difficulty speaking, which can affect their ability to work or perform. However, it can be difficult to detect since it often develops gradually and doesn’t always produce symptoms. According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a new wearable device to address this. 

The device is called VoiceSense, and it uses an accelerometer to measure the vibrations in the neck that occur when a person speaks to detect vocal fatigue in real time. The vibrations are analyzed using machine learning algorithms to detect signs of vocal fatigue, such as changes in the frequency and intensity of the vibrations. VoiceSense is worn like a necklace and can be used throughout the day to monitor a person's voice use. The device is non-invasive and does not require any special training or calibration, making it easy to use for anyone who needs to monitor their vocal health. 

Related Stories
Lucira Covid 19 Flu Home Test Packaging And Device Edit
Quick Hits
FDA Authorizes First COVID/Flu OTC Test
Akorn
Quick Hits
Akorn Pharma Closes All US Sites
1 Ambient Getty Images 826749008 5f7c13c4ed5a0 png
Quick Hits
Can Medicaid Improve Former Prisoners’ Health?
Goggles
Quick Hits
FDA Recalls Contaminated Eye Drops
Top Stories
PMMI and Koelnmesse have renewed their partnership through 2024.
PMMI news
PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec renew strategic partnership to promote packaging and processing solutions globally
PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec will renew their strategic partnership to jointly promote and expand their events through 2024.
Smart sensors could help provide new and useful predictive maintenance data.
Business Intelligence
Predictive Maintenance as a Solution to Supply Issues
Photo courtesy of Eli Lilly
Personalized medicine
Lilly Cuts Insulin Prices by 70%
R.A. Jones' intermittent automatic crayon cartoner.
Business Intelligence
Historical Packaging Machines from PACK to the Future
Fda Logo, Hi Res
COVID-19
FDA Authorizes 1st OTC At-Home Test to Detect Influenza, COVID-19
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Sobel Imaging Label Inspection System
Label Inspection System
The Sobel Imaging Systems complete label inspection solution includes a contact image sensor that integrates lens, light, and image acquisition into a single small head.
Phase Change Material
Low-profile Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »