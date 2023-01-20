New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

DARPA is Looking for a Drug That Protects Against Extreme Cold

A bioengineer from Rice University aims to improve how the body burns “brown fat” to stay warm.

Tim Hayes
Jan 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 54 Pm
Getty Images

If you’re a native Chicagoan like me, you’ve probably been dreaming of an antidote to harsh winter conditions. According to a recent Gizmodo article, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is too. The agency is funding research to develop drugs to protect humans against extreme cold for a variety of uses. The hypothetical drug could help patients better explore the Arctic, and protect soldiers from freezing conditions. 

DARPA’s funding comes via its Young Faculty Award Program, the goal of which is to “provide high-impact funding to elite researchers early in their careers to develop innovative new research that enables transformative [Department of Defense] capabilities. The winner of one of this year’s grants is bioengineer and faculty member at Rice University Jerzy Szablowski who will look for a non-genetic treatment to enhance cold temperature tolerance with the body’s own production of heat. The most common form of so-called thermogenesis is shivering, but the team is more interested in improving the body’s ability to burn off brown adipose tissue, aka brown fat, to keep warm.

 

Related Stories
Harvard’s Wyss Institute
Quick Hits
Researchers Create Vagina-on-a-Chip
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 12 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Changes Animal Drug Testing Requirements
Uw Madison
Quick Hits
Lab-Grown Eye Cells Could Treat Blindness
Setpoint Medical
Quick Hits
Treating Arthritis Without Drugs
Top Stories
Nestle Health Science Logo
News
Nestlé Health Science Invests $43 Million in Manufacturing Site
The investment will bolster the Wisconsin facility’s capabilities to produce an array of medical nutrition products, such as tube feeding formulas, and nutritional drinks.
Case Label Dscsa Getty Images 142227992 633b801e2b111
Traceability/Serialization
GS1 US: Why the Barcode Isn't Going Anywhere
Biond Vax Logo
COVID-19
BiondVax Therapy Shown to Virtually Eliminate SARS-COV-2 Virus
The flexible screw conveyor transports cholestyramine resin, a difficult-to-move powder, to the pouch filling machine.
Packaging/Filling
Epic Pharma Automates for Difficult-to-Convey Powder
Pharmapack 2023
Package design
Pharmapack Europe 2024 to Have 2 New Dedicated Zones
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »