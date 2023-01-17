New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Lab-Grown Eye Cells Could Treat Blindness

A team of researchers at UW Madison demonstrated that lab-grown retinal cells can form synapses.

Tim Hayes
Jan 17, 2023
Uw Madison
UW Madison

A recent W News article discussed the latest effort to treat blindness in humans. More than a decade ago, scientists at UW Madison devised a method for growing organoids that resemble the retina. They reprogrammed human skin cells to develop into cells that can sense light and transmit the data to the brain. However, it remained to be seen whether these lab-grown cells could work properly after being teased apart, which apparently is vital for implanting them into a patient’s eye. 

Cells in the retina and brain communicate across synapses, and to prove that the lab-grown retinal cells could replace diseased cells, they too need to make synapses. A 2022 study showed that lab-grown photoreceptors can respond to different wavelengths and light intensities like those in a healthy retina, and even reach out to neighbors with axons. The team at UW Madison deconstructed the lab-grown organoids into individual cells and then proved they could develop synaptic connections by spreading a rabies connection. They found that the most common retinal cell types forming synapses were photoreceptors (rods and cones), which are lost in diseases and eye injuries. 

Related Stories
Setpoint Medical
Quick Hits
Treating Arthritis Without Drugs
Cnbc
Quick Hits
FDA is Changing Plan B Packaging
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 27 Pm
Quick Hits
Last Year’s Top 5 Biotech Trends
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 13 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Ignores Petitions, Stays Course on Abortion Pills
Top Stories
Case Label Dscsa Getty Images 142227992 633b801e2b111
Traceability/Serialization
GS1 US: Why the Barcode Isn't Going Anywhere
"We’re thrilled to have deep collaboration with members like Amazon, which currently sits on our Board of Governors, to drive supply chain and ecommerce innovation while also meeting the growing needs of today’s connected consumer."
Biond Vax Logo
COVID-19
BiondVax Therapy Shown to Virtually Eliminate SARS-COV-2 Virus
The flexible screw conveyor transports cholestyramine resin, a difficult-to-move powder, to the pouch filling machine.
Packaging/Filling
Epic Pharma Automates for Difficult-to-Convey Powder
Pharmapack 2023
Package design
Pharmapack Europe 2024 to Have 2 New Dedicated Zones
The PMMI Foundation and PPWLN award the University of Cincinnati's Katherine Bodenschatz a $5,000 fall scholarship.
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Partners With PPWLN to Award 2022 Scholarship
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »