Danny Trejo is Helping Warn Against Counterfeit Drugs

If you’ve seen any of the Machete films, you probably know it’s in your best interest not to mess with Danny Trejo. According to a recent ABC 7 article, the Los Angeles County Sheriff is leveraging Trejo’s influence to warn against the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals. At the news conference where the collaboration was announced, Sheriff Robert Luna stated, “The manufacturers of these counterfeit medicines only care about making money at the expense of our most vulnerable community members.”

Also unveiled during the press conference was the campaign’s slogan, “bad meds kill real people,” as well as a public safety video starring Trejo. However, the campaign includes more than just Trejo and the Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies and the Crime Stoppers organization are also included in the effort.