Neuralink Expects Human Trials Within 6 Months

If you haven’t heard of Elon Musk’s Neuralink, you should probably crawl out from the rock you’ve been living under. The neurotechnology company, founded by the infamous billionaire serial entrepreneur, is on a mission to integrate state of the art technology into the human body. According to a recent article from The Guardian, the company that was founded in 2016 is expecting to begin human trials in the next six months. During the announcement, Musk noted that he plans to get a chip himself.

Neuralink is focusing on a brain-chip interface that will restore a person’s vision, even for those who were born without sight. Though the company doesn’t have FDA approval to bring the product to market, Musk noted that the majority of the paperwork seeking approval to implant the devices has been submitted to the agency.