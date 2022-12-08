New Tool: ProSource
Hot Magnetic Nanoparticles Destroy Tumors

Researchers developed hyperthermic magnetic nanoparticles that can be delivered to the site of a tumor and heated to destroy it.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 54 Pm
Getty Images

Using nanoparticles for cancer therapy isn’t a new concept, but according to a recent Medgadget article, it just became more efficient. A team of researchers at Oregon State University developed a new type of hyperthermic magnetic nanoparticle that through localized heating can destroy tumors. Prior versions of therapeutic nanoparticles could only be heated to 44 degrees Celsius, which limited their effectiveness. The new version can be heated under an alternating magnetic field to temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius for better results.

Previously, magnetic therapeutic  nanoparticles were injected directly into the tumor’s core, but less accessible tumors presented an issue. The new core-shell particles can be injected intravenously at specific doses, allowing circulation to deliver them to the site of the tumor. The particle shell is made from maghemite while  the core is magnetite; this unique combination allows for superior heating efficiency, and thus a more effective treatment.

