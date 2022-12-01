New Tool: ProSource
Age-Reversal Could Soon Be a Thing

Biotech startups focused on reversing aging have attracted high-profile billionaire investors like Jeff Bezos.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 45 Pm
Getty Images

A recent Medical Daily article discussed the latest in the anti-aging field, a growing industry focused on delivering age-reversal solutions. The newest company, Altos Labs, was launched earlier this year with $3B in funding, and four Nobel Prize winners on their board. 

According to BioAge Labs CEO Kristen Fortney, “There are no hard limits imposed by biology or by physics that says that we can’t live better longer.” Her company has already identified a drug target that slows muscle loss linked to aging in mice. Salk Institute for Biological Studies reversed aging in middle-aged and elderly mice with their cell rejuvenation therapy, a process that reprograms molecules to return to a younger state. 

With billionaire investors funding them, the progress of age-reversal start-ups will only see their progress snowball. A recent report projects the market to grow from its current $191.5 billion to $421.4B by 2030.

