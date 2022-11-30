Brain Cancer Vaccine Trial Extends Life of Participants

DCVax-L is a personalized immune therapy that uses the patient’s own cells and antigens from the cancerous tumor.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Getty Images

Glioblastoma is the most common and also most lethal form of primary brain cancer, but the standard of care hasn’t changed in nearly two decades. Typical prognoses are just 15-17 months from diagnosis, and the five-year prognosis is just 5%. A recent BioPharma article covered a new brain cancer vaccine in Phase 3 trials that aims to extend those numbers.. Northwest Biotherapeutics’ DCVax-L vaccine has shown to extend survival in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma brain cancer patients for several months, which reached the primary and secondary endpoints of the trial. 

The DCVax-L employs the patient’s own immune cells and antigens from the tumor to create a fully personalized therapy. The manufacturing process takes just 8 days, and produces multiple years’ worth of doses that are frozen and administered to the patient’s physician as needed. The company is now preparing applications for regulatory approval of the vaccine.

