Battery Issues Lead to Insulin Management System Recall

Insulet’s Personal Diabetes Manager received hundreds of reports of battery issues including swelling, leakage, and extreme overheating.

Tim Hayes
Insulet
Insulet

A recent PharmaLive article discussed Insulet’s problematic Omnipod DASH Insulin Management system. The system is used to deliver insulin at set and variable rates to help diabetic users manage insulin levels. It consists of two parts: the Pod, which is a wearable pump that delivers the insulin, and a remote controller called the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM). Apparently the latter has been recalled citing issues with the battery including battery swelling, fluid leakage, and extreme overheating that could lead to a fire hazard. 

Though no injuries or deaths have been reported, the company has received 455 complaints related to batteries, including three fires. The recall includes nearly a quarter million devices that were distributed in the United States between July 2018 and August 2022.

