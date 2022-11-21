ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

This Drug Could Make You Less Selfish

A new study investigated the brain neurons associated with prosocial and selfish behavior in mice.

Tim Hayes

Michael Jordan once said, “To be successful you have to be selfish or else you never achieve. And once you get to your highest level, then you have to be unselfish. Stay reachable. Stay in touch. Don’t isolate.” While selfishness may be a survival mechanism, it’s certainly not good for the gander. A recent TNW article discussed a groundbreaking study that identified the brain neurons associated with selfish behavior in mice. The study was conducted by a team at the Italian Institute of Technology that wanted to “understand the social factors and neurobiological determinants of altruism and self-interest.”

The idea for the study stemmed from the observation that humanity became more self–centered and less concerned with others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than view the issue as purely a social construct, the team wanted to investigate the role the brain’s natural activity plays in influencing social outcomes. They devised a game in which a food reward was delivered to a mouse who was presented with the decision of whether or not to share with nearby peers. 

They found that altruistic choices were “modulated by familiarity, sex, social contact, hunger, hierarchical status and emotional state matching.” Through this, they identified the neurons associated with generous behavior, and introduced chemicals to inhibit them. This allowed them to map out the neural activity associated with selfishness and prosocial behavior, which could eventually help understand extreme human behaviors like sociopathy, psychopathy, and antisocial violence.

Related Stories
Nhsbt
Quick Hits
First Human Trial for Lab-Grown Blood
University Of Arizona
Quick Hits
This Battery-Free Pacemaker is Powered by Light
Bird 5
Quick Hits
Uganda Wants to 3D Print Human Tissue in Outer Space. Wait, What?
Terry Vlisidis : Unsplash
Quick Hits
‘Click’ Chemistry Could Help Dogs with Cancer
Top Stories
Getty Images 1038859668
Packaging/Filling
Quotables and By the Numbers: November 2022
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Haleon, Microsoft Seeing Ai
Package design
Haleon, Microsoft Enhance Product Accessibility for Vision Impaired
Captured here live on the PACK EXPO floor, the bag has disposal instructions in clear print on the back, using the How2Recycle symbol that consumers are familiar with.
PEI 2022
Gel Packs in Recycle-Ready Film
Fda Logo
Regulatory
FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Breakthrough Devices Program
Graphic 2
Business Intelligence
Predictive Maintenance Solutions Trending Among Companies
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Sato
RFID Tag Encoding and Logging Solution
The Sato and Loftware cloud-based solution helps producers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals meet stringent traceability requirements.
Tablet Press Solution
Connected Printer Services
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »