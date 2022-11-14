Cresilon Raises $25M for Instant Hemostatic Gel

A recent Vegconomist article discussed a revolutionary wound treatment that has attracted significant investment for further development. The product is Cresilon’s plant-based hemostatic gel called VETIGEL. The company just closed a Series A-4 round of financing to the tune of $25 million. The gel has been used in veterinary applications for both emergency care and surgical procedures.

The fact that VETIGEL is derived from plant materials means it is safer, more biocompatible, and yields fewer side effects. The funding will be used to increase production capacity at Cresilon’s 25,000 sq ft biomanufacturing plant in Brooklyn, and bring the product to the human healthcare market.