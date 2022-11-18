ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

First Human Trial for Lab-Grown Blood

The goal is to manufacture ultra-rare blood types for people who depend on regular blood transfusions for conditions like sickle cell anemia.

Tim Hayes
Nhsbt
NHSBT

Donating blood gives a much-deserved feeling of altruism, but I wouldn’t consider it a necessarily enjoyable experience. A recent BBC Health article discussed new lab-grown blood that could ease the pressure on donors. The blood is now being used in small quantities in the world’s first such clinical trial. And when I say small amounts, I mean a couple of spoonfuls are being tested to see if the body accepts it. If blood isn’t a precise match, the body will reject it and the treatment will fail.

The clinical trial brings together teams in Bristol, Cambridge, London and at the NHS Blood and Transplant. They started with a normal pint of donated blood, and used magnetic beads to remove flexible stem cells that can become red blood cells. They then develop in a lab setting before being filtered down when at the right stage of development for transplant. It is then transplanted into healthy volunteers who receive two donations of 5-10mL at least four months apart–one of which is normal blood, and the other lab-grown. The blood cells are tagged with a radioactive substance so that the team can monitor how long they last in the body, which should be at least 120 days. 

Related Stories
University Of Arizona
Quick Hits
This Battery-Free Pacemaker is Powered by Light
Bird 5
Quick Hits
Uganda Wants to 3D Print Human Tissue in Outer Space. Wait, What?
Terry Vlisidis : Unsplash
Quick Hits
‘Click’ Chemistry Could Help Dogs with Cancer
Cresilon
Quick Hits
Cresilon Raises $25M for Instant Hemostatic Gel
Top Stories
Captured here live on the PACK EXPO floor, the bag has disposal instructions in clear print on the back, using the How2Recycle symbol that consumers are familiar with.
PEI 2022
Gel Packs in Recycle-Ready Film
At PACK EXPO 2022, Lifoam's widely established Propak gels have a new recyclable film package. Applications for the gel bags range from consumer food deliveries to pharmaceutical shipping—anywhere water-based gels are being used.
Fda Logo
Regulatory
FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Breakthrough Devices Program
Graphic 2
Business Intelligence
Predictive Maintenance Solutions Trending Among Companies
Mcw0485
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Southeast Debuts Spring 2025 in Atlanta
Dow Revoloop
Package design
70% PCR Polyethylene Resins
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schreiner Medi Pharm, Schott Pharma Combination Syringe And Smart Label
Prefilled Syringes With RFID Labels
The Schreiner MediPharm and Schott Pharma combination syringe and smart label helps optimize hospital routines.
Paratubing Solutions
Prefillable Vaccine Syringe
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »