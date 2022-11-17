ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
This Battery-Free Pacemaker is Powered by Light

The light-based pacemaker is currently being used for cardiac research in genetically-modified animals.

Tim Hayes
University Of Arizona
University of Arizona

Pacemakers save lives by controlling heart pacing, but current options rely on invasive devices that can cause discomfort and pain. A recent Medgadget article discussed an innovative new light-powered  pacemaker that aims to improve patient comfort. A team of researchers at the University of Arizona developed the device. It contains four “petals” that wrap around the heart and use light to stimulate genetically-modified cardiomyocytes to contract. Rather than sending electrical shocks through the entire heart like current pacemakers, the new optogenetic version can deliver more precise targeting without the shock.

