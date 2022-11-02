ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

A Flexible Catheter Inspired by Wasps

Researchers in the UK developed a flexible catheter that can safely be guided through the brain by a robotic arm.

Tim Hayes
Imperial College London
Imperial College London

Wasps have inspired me to do many things including flee a picnic, roll down a car window, and purchase aerosol insect spray. But according to a recent Medgadget article, wasps can actually inspire much more productive things such as developing a flexible catheter to allow access to deep areas of the brain. Standard catheters are relatively rigid, which makes reaching certain parts of the brain safely and effectively difficult. A team of researchers at Imperial College London aimed to improve brain catheters, and found inspiration in nature.

A specific species of parasitic wasp has a unique organ they use to lay eggs in the bark of a tree. The organ is composed of interlocking parts that slide over each other, and researchers realized the catheter can take the same structure. The result is a flexible catheter that works with a robotic arm, artificial intelligence and optical fibers to help surgeons navigate the delicate tissues of the brain.

Related Stories
Sand Beach As Background 102618 461
Quick Hits
Sand is Being Used to Treat Obesity. Wait, What?
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm
Quick Hits
Merck Paid Moderna $250M for Personalized Cancer Vaccine
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Quick Hits
Top 10 Vaccine Companies
Bbc
Quick Hits
BioNTech Eyes Cancer Vaccines by 2030
Top Stories
Pouch Line
Sustainability
Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Packaging Today
Companies across the packaging industry are encountering issues and brainstorming solutions to meet a growing demand for a lower carbon footprint.
The Pharma-Tac hanger label has continuously been extended by diverse variants and features and can now also be produced using environmentally friendly film material.
PEI 2022
Life Science Functional Labels Feature Sustainable Material Updates
Coesia
PEI 2022
Full Color Inline Digital Printing of Flexible Narrow Web
Ubs
PEI 2022
UBS Showcases High-Resolution Grayscale Inkjet Printer
Graphic Packaging Serialisation
Traceability/Serialization
Graphic Packaging Introducing Advanced Pack Serialization Solution
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Silgan Gemini Pump
Nasal Pump
The Silgan Dispensing Gemini™ BE nasal pump offers over 40 different spray configurations.
Fiber-based Foam
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »