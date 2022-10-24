Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

FDA Will Decide Whether to Remove Makena from the Market

The FDA advisory group unanimously voted that a post-market trial showed no benefit to babies.

Tim Hayes
Ap
AP

A recent CNN Health article discussed the regulatory status of a drug intended to reduce the risk of preterm birth. Makena received accelerated approval more than a decade ago, but now FDA leaders will have to decide if the drug should remain on the market. Early trial results for the drug were promising, but a longer study was required to determine if the drug actually reduces the risk of disease and death related to preterm birth. However, after reviewing the larger trial, agency scientists found that the drug wasn’t effective, and showed risk of blood clots.

The director of the Office of New Drugs believes it’s in the best interest of patients for the drug to be removed from the market. The maker of Makena, Covis Pharma, suggested conducting a new trial but believes doctors would be reluctant to refer patients for the trial if the drug is pulled from the market.

Related Stories
Daniel Quiceno M 4 M Qt W Cx Ur Yc Unsplash
Quick Hits
Cow Mucus-Inspired Lubricant May Prevent STIs. Wait, What?
Chris Watt:alamy Stock Photo
Quick Hits
This Woman Can Literally Sniff Out Parkinson’s
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 57 Pm
Quick Hits
Vial Breakage Causes Nationwide Recall
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Constantia Flexibles PERPETUA ALTA stickpack.
PEI 2022
Recycle-ready Monomaterial Sachets
Among a range of sustainable packaging options, Constantia Flexibles is featuring its Perpetua Alta stickpack at PACK EXPO International (Booth W-15031) in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion.
Epson's GX8 SCARA robot offers multiple arm configurations and a reach from 450mm up to 650mm.
PEI 2022
Epson Combines Printing and Robotics for Packaging
TekniPlex Healthcare's fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister package. The company reports it is the first time a formed blister + lidding combination is certified as recyclable.
Package design
Transparent, Mechanically Recyclable Mid-barrier Blister Package
N5 A0980
PMMI news
PACK EXPO International Opens as the World’s Most Comprehensive Packaging and Processing Show in 2022
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Dow Chemical Company Logo wine
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Dow to showcase sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO International.
Child-resistant Caps
Recyclable Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »