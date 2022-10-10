Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Oxford’s Malaria Vaccine and Booster Show Up to 80% Efficacy

The new vaccine has production in India lined up to manufacture 200 million doses next year.

Tim Hayes
Poco Bw : Adobe Stock
Poco_bw / Adobe Stock

Malaria is one of the mosquito-spread diseases that plagues developing countries. While it’s already been eradicated in most parts of the world, it still kills more than 600,000 people a year in Africa. A recent Freethink* article discussed a vaccine that aims to change that. The vaccine was developed at the University of Oxford, and when combined with a booster dose, it demonstrated up to 80% efficacy in children during a long term trial, which is significant since roughly half of malaria deaths are children under five years old.

There is currently only one approved malaria vaccine; it’s made by GSK, but it’s only 40% effective. GSK is only committed to supplying 15 million doses each year, but Africa sees about 25 million births a year, and each child needs multiple doses. Oxford reported that its vaccine is up to 77% effective at preventing clinical malaria over the course of a year, which makes it the first of its kind to hit the World Health Organization’s 75% efficacy goal. If approved, the Serum Institute of India is ready to manufacture 200 million doses a year starting in 2023.

Related Stories
Wonder Pill
Quick Hits
Wonder Pill Recalled for Containing Tadalafil
Heart
Quick Hits
DIY Microneedle Tattoos Are Now a Thing
Screen Shot 2022 09 30 At 7 59 36 Am
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First ALS Drug Since 2017
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
The ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop will be held April 19, 2023.
Medical device/Packaging
Initial Call for Papers! ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop in Denver
Save the Date: The workshop will take place April 19, 2023 in Denver, CO, with discussion to include case studies, regulations, and more. Submit 300-word abstracts to Workshop Co-Chair Henk Blom before October 18, 2022.
If wholesalers are unable to read serial numbers or case label information, that product will need to be quarantined, researched, and verified, causing a supply chain disruption.
Traceability/Serialization
DSCSA: Labels Practically as Important as the Medicine Itself
New!! Newcorn Headshot 2021 5
Home
Newcorn Takes the Presidential Reins at PMMI Media Group
Unilever introduced its Dove refill-at-home deodorant package in early 2021.
Package design
Reuse is on the Rise, but ‘Much More Needs to be Done’
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Sea Vision Serialization System
Vision, Serialization, and Industry 4.0 Technologies
SEA Vision USA will be presenting vision inspection solutions and more at PACK EXPO International.
All-in-One Processing and Packaging Solutions
Aseptic Filling, Closing Machine for Ready-to-Use Syringes
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »