Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

FDA Finds Flaws at Catalent Vaccine Facility

The company received 179 complaints about the presence of particles in their pharmaceuticals.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 2 34 25 Pm

A recent Bloomberg article discussed issues identified at a vaccine manufacturing facility that prompted a deeper investigation. The factory in question is Catalent Inc., which produces Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Back in June of 2020, Moderna approached Catalent to fill and package its vaccine. Ten months later, the companies announced Catalent would designate a new high-speed filling line to Moderna’s vaccines and other potential products through June 2023.

Over two years ago, the company received 179 complaints regarding visible particles in their products. An FDA inspection of their Bloomington, Indiana facility found that the company’s protocols to prevent contamination were not adequate. Moderna asked the FDA to review certain batches of the vaccines produced at the plant, and release them to meet the high demand of the fall booster push. Catalent says it is addressing the concerns of the agency, and that production at the facility has continued without interruption.

Related Stories
Adderall
Quick Hits
The U.S. is Running Out of Adderall
1200x 1
Quick Hits
FDA Says Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil. Wait, What?
Light Sensor Wearable
Quick Hits
This Device Helps People with Light-Sensitive Diseases
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
New!! Newcorn Headshot 2021 5
Home
Newcorn Takes the Presidential Reins at PMMI Media Group
The incoming president focuses on digital media, events, and conferences at leading B2B media brand group.
Operators at Mother’s Milk Bank induction seal 100-mL rigid bottles prior to pasteurization.
Packaging/Filling
Milk Bank Turns to Induction Sealing to Prevent Leaks, Improve Throughput
Mondi Feminine Care
Package design
Mondi Launches Recyclable Mono-material for Feminine Care Range
Eastman, Ethicon
Sustainability
Ethicon Chooses Eastman Renew for Sterile Barrier Packaging
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Sanner Ad Pack
Desiccant Solutions
Sanner’s drop-in, fit-in, and built-in solutions are designed for pharmaceuticals, medtech, and diagnostics products.
Functional Labels
Sealing System
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »