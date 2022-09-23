Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Oral Insulin Tablets Could Replace Injections

A new oral insulin tablet could reduce cost and improve the process of insulin delivery for diabetic people.

Tim Hayes
Shutterstock 1224254950 1024x683

According to a recent UBC article, a team of researchers at the University of British Columbia is developing a new method for delivering insulin that doesn’t include painful and inconvenient injections. Rather, the insulin is administered via an oral tablet that isn’t swallowed, but instead dissolves between the gum and the cheek. In tests with rats, the team found that the insulin in the latest version of the tablet was absorbed the same way it is when injected. Two hours after delivery, the insulin was in the rats’ livers rather than stomachs, indicating it was properly absorbed into the body.

The team hopes the tablets will reduce insulin costs, and make transporting doses easier than liquid insulin that needs to be kept cold.

Related Stories
Kizkitza 2 Web
Quick Hits
Researchers Created 3D Printed Time-Release Tablets
Screen Shot 2022 09 17 At 10 30 22 Am
Quick Hits
Researchers Find How Air Pollution Causes Cancer
Time
Quick Hits
Biden Channels JFK to Announce Cancer Moonshot
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Eastman, Ethicon
Sustainability
Ethicon Chooses Eastman Renew for Sterile Barrier Packaging
By using the copolyester for its medical device sterile barrier packaging, Ethicon will be able to reduce plastic waste and increase its sustainability profile.
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Lists Mechanisms to Comply With CGMP Requirements for CPs
Pei Update 9 14 22
PMMI news
unPACKed Podcast: Why PACK EXPO International?
The Eco-Valve, used for Nivea’s new EcoDeo line, uses inert gases as a propellant in aerosol sprays while still providing the performance and spray quality of traditional valves.
Sustainability
Nivea Pursues Circular Packaging from Every Angle
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Cube Works 3
Biopharma Temperature Tracker
The CubeWorks CubiSens™ XT1 ultra-low power, ultra-small IoT sensing technology solution is designed for temperature-sensitive biopharma products.
Pick and Place Feeder for Blister Machines
Label Applicator
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »