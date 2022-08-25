Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Covid-19 Booster Authorization

Updated boosters that combat Omicron variants could be available to the public in less than a month.

Tim Hayes
Aug 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm

According to a recent CNN article, Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted applications asking the FDA to grant emergency use authorization to their updated COVID-19 vaccine. The formulation has been updated to combine the original vaccine with one tailored to kill Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. It is administered as a single 30 microgram dose intended for people age 12 and older.  

Preclinical data showed a “strong neutralizing antibody response” against the Omicron variants and the original strain. Clinical studies are expected to begin this month, but depending on the FDA’s response, the booster could be available to the public by early September.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 5 36 39 Pm
Quick Hits
Bioengineered Corneas from Pigskin Restored Sight in Blind People
Goggles
Quick Hits
This Eye Test Could Diagnose Autism
Screen Shot 2022 08 21 At 12 59 08 Pm
Quick Hits
Hearing Aids Go Over-the-Counter
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 4 02 53 Pm
Traceability/Serialization
Perspective: Making Traceability Accessible
In our July/Aug 2022 issue: One system on the horizon creates a digital fingerprint of an item for authentication with the ubiquitous smartphone. Plus: med device stability testing, UDI implementation, and more.
Schubert’s new AI-driven tog.519 cobot has been designed for pick-and-place tasks and for separating lightweight product at 80 cycles/min.
Automation/Robotics
Smarter Robots: AI, Machine Learning, and 3D Vision
Getty Images 1175230914 5f8dc1752e558 png
Adherence/Delivery
Study: Pharmacists May Overcome Trust Barriers Among Diverse Patients
Baldwin
News
European Web Printers Converting From Heatset Dryers to LED-UV Curing
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Njm Bronco 130
NJM Bronco® 130 Labeler Is Versatile and Reliable
Features new PLC, HMI, and servo drive controls platform
Bormioli Pharma Launches EcoPositive Brand
Tive Tag Temperature Logging Label Can Be Used Multiple Times
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2021
November/December 2021
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »