BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Covid-19 Booster Authorization

According to a recent CNN article, Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted applications asking the FDA to grant emergency use authorization to their updated COVID-19 vaccine. The formulation has been updated to combine the original vaccine with one tailored to kill Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. It is administered as a single 30 microgram dose intended for people age 12 and older.

Preclinical data showed a “strong neutralizing antibody response” against the Omicron variants and the original strain. Clinical studies are expected to begin this month, but depending on the FDA’s response, the booster could be available to the public by early September.