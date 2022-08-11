Top 10 Big Pharma Companies for Diversity

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues have been a hot topic lately, especially in the pharmaceutical world. This could be linked to the lack of ethnic diversity in early COVID-19 vaccine trials in 2020, as well as the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Regardless of its origin, it’s refreshing to finally see more than lip service being paid to DEI topics. A recent FiercePharma article discussed a report penned by reputation intelligence firm alva.

The company assigned DEI ratings to the top earning pharmaceutical companies based on scores from a range of topics spanning from Jan 1 to June 8. Each company started with a score of zero and gained positive or negative marks for a net score. Here is the top 10 and their ratings: