New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Confusion Persists Surrounding Suspect and Illegitimate Product

Under DSCSA, some manufacturers and distributors are struggling to understand which situations require a 3911 notification.

Keren Sookne
Mar 13, 2023
Ambient Gettyimages 171271581 Smaller
Getty Images

At HDA’s Distribution Management Conference in Indianapolis (Mar. 13-15, 2023), a number of attendees asked for further clarification regarding what constitutes suspect and illegitimate product during an FDA DSCSA tele-presentation from Connie Jung, RPh, PhD., senior advisor for policy.

3911s and recalls: One audience member asked about products unfit for distribution, and if there is an expectation that they submit a 3911 notification for product recalls and for lot recalls. Speaking off-the-cuff, Jung noted that the DSCSA requirements are not intended to change or modify current recall processes. Those processes are still in effect and there will likely be some additional clarification during the finalization of that guidance. She said that certain product quality issues that may effectuate a recall would not necessarily fully meet the definition of an illegitimate product.

Reporting party: Another question came up regarding who is responsible for reporting the 3911. Is it the distributor or dispenser that has product in their possession that they suspect to be counterfeit/diverted/stolen, or is it a distributor that has material that's been diverted or stolen?

Jung explained that technically the law requires everybody to report if they have illegitimate product in their possession or control and acknowledged that there has been some confusion among trading partners in the situation that the product in question is not in their hands anymore.

The agency has received multiple 3911s related to the same event, and she said that that’s acceptable. “It helps us piece together the puzzle in terms of what we're investigating," Jung said. "The law also requires coordination with the manufacturer. Even if it is a dispenser and they’re coordinating with a manufacturer, the report could come through the manufacturer as well. Obviously, we want at least one report, but in the event that other trading partners do report the information, sometimes there's additional information within those reports that again, helps to piece together parts of the investigation.”

While it’s possible there may be duplicate reports about the same product or the same event, that’s ok and may help the FDA build their investigation.

Reverse logistics: Another attendee explained that, looking at the guidance, instructions are not particularly clear for product that goes into the reverse logistics supply chain, and what should happen if that product is lost or stolen. He was unsure of the reporting responsibilities for product that's unsaleable, i.e. it's not meant for consumption, and it’s being sent back to be destroyed. Many manufacturers struggle with product that gets lost in the reverse logistics process.

Jung said that the definitions don’t necessarily distinguish between saleable or non-saleable product and took a note that further clarification on the FDA’s part may be needed. She also highlighted that it’s important that the agency is made aware of product that’s been diverted and has the potential to be put back into the supply chain.

Related Stories
Under the DSCSA, a distributor cannot accept or sell a product beginning on November 27, 2023, if that product does not have transaction information with the product identifier in an electronic file that meets DSCSA requirements.
Traceability/Serialization
Op-ed: Data Issues Abound as DSCSA Deadline Nears
The user cuts the corner of the adhesive label to activate it, places it on the box/shipment, and scans a barcode with a smartphone. (POD Group)
Traceability/Serialization
Paper-thin Smart Label Tracks Location, Temperature, and Shock
Case Label Dscsa Getty Images 142227992 633b801e2b111
Traceability/Serialization
GS1 US: Why the Barcode Isn't Going Anywhere
Screen Shot 2022 12 20 At 11 09 32 Am
Traceability/Serialization
HDA Publication Shines Light on Specialty Distribution Intricacies
Top Stories
Ambient Gettyimages 171271581 Smaller
Traceability/Serialization
Confusion Persists Surrounding Suspect and Illegitimate Product
Under DSCSA, some manufacturers and distributors are struggling to understand which situations require a 3911 notification.
Alzoo
Package design
Gallery: Personal Care Packaging at Natural Products Expo West 2023
R r Donnelley Survey
Adherence/Delivery
RRD Survey Finds At-Home Diagnostic Test Kits in High Demand
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Publishes Final Continuous Manufacturing Guidance
Parcel Health has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™.
Pharmaceutical
Women-founded Medication Packaging Startup Pilots Sustainable Prescription Packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Sobel Imaging Label Inspection System
Label Inspection System
The Sobel Imaging Systems complete label inspection solution includes a contact image sensor that integrates lens, light, and image acquisition into a single small head.
Phase Change Material
Low-profile Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »