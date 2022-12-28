New Tool: ProSource
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Can No Longer Take a Pass on Sustainable Packaging

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #6, a white paper by PMMI Business Intelligence talks about the challenges for drug makers to strike a balance between regulated packaging efficacy and sustainability goals.

Dec 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 21 At 4 18 44 Pm

In our top 10 of 2022: For consumers, the most obvious gauge of sustainability is packaging. While manufacturers are also seeking to lower overall energy usage through more efficient machines and processes, these improvements are not very visible to the average consumer.

In contrast, recyclable, recycled, and plastic-alternative packaging materials are powerful sustainability messages that are highly visible to consumers, according to a report, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Trends Shaping the Future.

One example of this is PLAs, or bio-based plastics, which are combustible (for disposal of surfaces contaminated by drugs), easily temperature controlled, and require 65% less energy to produce.  Sustainably sourced packaging aiming to reduce usage of tree-based materials are also gaining in popularity. These “tree-free” alternatives – such as hemp, recycled cotton fiber, and sugarcane board – are effective ways for pharmaceutical manufacturers to communicate their commitment to sustainability.

Continue to the full article here: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Can No Longer Take a Pass on Sustainable Packaging

