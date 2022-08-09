New Tool: ProSource
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #8: 9 Sustainability Initiatives in Healthcare Packaging: Earth Day 2022

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #8, we highlight the rise in partnerships targeting sustainability specifically in life sciences and healthcare.

Dec 26, 2022
Sustainability initiatives in life sciences packaging: cutting carbon from supply chains, reducing waste, and more.
It’s no surprise when sustainability initiatives make our top 10 (and it does appear a couple more times this year). While there are numerous important cross-industry initiatives, this year we took “official Earth Day 2022” to highlight the rise in partnerships targeting sustainability specifically in life sciences and healthcare.

Earth Day should be every day—planetary health is critical. While there are numerous important cross-industry initiatives, this year, we’re taking “official Earth Day 2022” to focus on the rise in partnerships targeting sustainability specifically in life sciences and healthcare, from material sourcing to cutting carbon emissions in production and supply chains.

1. Alliance to Zero is a non-profit partnership dedicated to enhancing sustainability throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. It aims to facilitate the transition of the pharma sector to compliance with net zero emissions in line with the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

2. Kilmer Innovations in Packaging (KiiP) is an industry initiative “solving wicked problems in healthcare packaging.” With one of their four focus areas dedicated to sustainability, they’re gathering passionate volunteer team members to tackle nebulous topics in medical device packaging, ultimately improving patient safety.

