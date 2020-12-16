Remote Control System Migration Completed Successfully

Remote migration of process control system using limited onsite staffing and resources used comprehensive services to reduce time and effort to modernize control hardware and software and improve overall migration experience.

Dec 16th, 2020
Honeywell’s services will reduce total cost of ownership, increase production rates, extend the life and performance of its systems and improve response to changing business demands.
Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific systems, announces that it successfully completed a remote control system migration for Richter Gedeon Plc., a Hungarian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Budapest. The project was to enable plant operators to deploy advanced remote systems to reduce control technology obsolescence, enhance operations, and improve business results. Honeywell  says remote migration is a game-changer in industrial automation as plant operators no longer need to delay their control system upgrades because of a lack of field personnel at their site.

The migration project involved updating a Honeywell Experion PKS R431.5 control system to the latest R511.3 release. During these unprecedented times, the Honeywell service team executed the migration tasks using limited resources allowed on site and completed the work during strict schedule constraints associated with a plant shutdown. 

Industrial companies are seeking ways to minimize their on-site presence while keeping equipment up to date with minimum downtime. If they fail to address outdated plant automation systems, it could lead to crucial assets being rendered inoperable, says Honeywell–only those organizations with a solid roadmap for ongoing technology upgrades can mitigate risks and drive plant operations seamlessly without unnecessary disruptions.

“Honeywell’s strategy for remote control system migration is well-suited to the current business situation. By executing migration projects remotely, plant operators can reduce potential risk, minimize operational downtime, and make migration an advantageous experience rather than a burdensome requirement,” says Pramesh Maheshwari, vice president and general manager, Lifecycle Services and Solutions at Honeywell Process Solutions. “Beyond traditional on-process migration, the latest technology advancements allow system modernization to be performed on the cloud. 

With the Remote Migration Services, migration is performed in-house on Honeywell’s Virtual Data Center, which can be accessed remotely by technical support specialists along with local Honeywell staff and Richter’s on-site personnel to enable the fastest migration possible. The service includes migration readiness, software  migration, offsite or remote acceptance testing, and production system upgrading.        

Companies in this article
Honeywell Process Solutions
Screen Shot 2020 12 07 At 9 22 05 Am
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices | Webinar | Dec. 9
3 out of 4 pharmaceutical and medical devices companies predict spending more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months. Learn more about PMMI Business Intelligence findings for this market.
Dec 7th, 2020
Getty Images 529776532
Pharma and Medical Device Capital Equipment Investments to Grow
PMMI Business Intelligence research shows 3 out of 4 companies interviewed plan to spend more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months.
Dec 3rd, 2020
The company plans to continue its expansion through investments in product innovation and industrial automation and digitalization in order to increase its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging range.
Bormioli Pharma Acquires German Company ISO GmbH
Acquisition increases production capacity for packaging for parenteral drugs and further consolidates company’s growth and expansion plan that began in 2019.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The 600 square meter building is set up for formulation, development, and production of the company’s oral solid dosage (OSD) forms–from cleanrooms and assembly areas to offices, meeting, and training rooms.
Syntegon Opens OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen
From development to production of oral solid dosage forms, the center is outfitted with pharmacists, chemists, engineers and process specialists.
Nov 25th, 2020
From top: Jeff Tucker, Tucker Company Worldwide; Kevin Lynch, Q Products and Services; Luiz Barberini, Bayer
Four Tips for Collaborating with Contract Organizations for Increased Efficiency
A Bayer supply chain expert discusses the personal side of managing CMO relationships.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Syntegon Aim3
Fewer Ampoule Rejects with Automated Inspection
Pharmaceutical manufacturer CDM Lavoisier decided to fully automate its inspection process for injectable glass ampoules, using the new AIM 3000 from Syntegon Technology.
Nov 19th, 2020
The labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Growth of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Driven by OTCs, Generics, and More
The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from $7.3 billion in 2020 to $10.4 billion by 2025.
Nov 5th, 2020
Aphena View01
Aphena Pharma Completes $7M Expansion
Three new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical blending suites are ready for new products.
Oct 28th, 2020
LKH Prime 10 UltraPure pump
Advancing Competitive Edge for Biotech and Pharma
Hygienic, sustainable systems that conserve energy for efficiency, productivity and end-user quality.
Sep 25th, 2020
The combination of Flexi-Cap and Booklet-Label blinds the vial and offers ample space for product information in several languages.
CSL Behring Uses Specialty Label System to Blind Vials for Clinical Trials
There are visible differences between the candidate and the placebo in this international Phase III trial. The blinding system combines a cap system that completely covers the vial with a booklet label for multilingual product information.
Sep 17th, 2020
Pharma Packaging Trends Webinar (1)
Pharma Packaging Innovations
New webinar covers several unique packaging innovations to overcome challenges such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality.
Sep 15th, 2020
C Ph I Fo P On White With Dates
CPhI Festival of Pharma 2020 in October
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to address industry on sustainable innovation at the two-week long event. Sessions will cover affordable medicines, supply change resiliency, AI, Vaccine production, and more.
Sep 9th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 25 At 2 07 08 Pm
Liveo Research Announces Capacity Expansion
Liveo Research announces 20,000 ton capacity expansion for coated barrier films to significantly expand pharma packaging business.
Aug 25th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Unknown 1
HDA Celebrates Manufacturers With 2020 DIANA Awards
Jul 24th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Max 0781 Ok
Bormioli Pharma Invests in Type I Glass Vial Production for Injectable Medicines and Vaccines
Recent investments will allow Bormioli Pharma to better support pharmaceutical industry demand, especially during such unprecedented, challenging times.
Jul 16th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity
Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.
Jul 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines – from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.
OPTIMA Supporting Catalent with New High-Speed Vial Filling Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Fast track delivery of a complete filling solution under isolator
Jun 25th, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gregor Anderson, MD of Pharmacentric Solutions
Pharmapack Expert Recommends Holistic Approach to Sustainability
Encouragingly, the industry might be 30% along its sustainability journey, but greater interoperability is needed from materials to devices for next stage of development.
May 29th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President & General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules
ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is also set to boost the geriatric medicines market.
COVID-19 to Boost Market Prospects for the Global Geriatric Medicines Market
Report foresees positive growth in the geriatric medicines market at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 through 2026.
May 1st, 2020
The state-of-the-art coating line has increased kp’s local South American coating capacity by over 30%
Klӧckner Pentaplast Completes Major Pharma Capacity Expansion in Cotia, Brazil
Expansion provides additional coating capacity and reduces the site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.
Apr 8th, 2020
Jng 5916
In Support of Customers’ Crisis Response, Groninger USA Extends Service to Weekends and Lowers Rates
To support the COVID-19 response, weekend services will help maximize production output and uptime for customers’ production support technicians and prepare for the upcoming catch-up rally.
Apr 7th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020