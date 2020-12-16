Remote Control System Migration Completed Successfully

Honeywell’s services will reduce total cost of ownership, increase production rates, extend the life and performance of its systems and improve response to changing business demands.

Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific systems, announces that it successfully completed a remote control system migration for Richter Gedeon Plc., a Hungarian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Budapest. The project was to enable plant operators to deploy advanced remote systems to reduce control technology obsolescence, enhance operations, and improve business results. Honeywell says remote migration is a game-changer in industrial automation as plant operators no longer need to delay their control system upgrades because of a lack of field personnel at their site.

The migration project involved updating a Honeywell Experion PKS R431.5 control system to the latest R511.3 release. During these unprecedented times, the Honeywell service team executed the migration tasks using limited resources allowed on site and completed the work during strict schedule constraints associated with a plant shutdown.

Richter Gedeon says Honeywell’s Remote Migration Service s ’ help will reduce total cost of ownership, increase production rates, extend the life and performance of its systems and improve response to changing business demands.

Industrial companies are seeking ways to minimize their on-site presence while keeping equipment up to date with minimum downtime. If they fail to address outdated plant automation systems, it could lead to crucial assets being rendered inoperable, says Honeywell–only those organizations with a solid roadmap for ongoing technology upgrades can mitigate risks and drive plant operations seamlessly without unnecessary disruptions.

“Honeywell’s strategy for remote control system migration is well-suited to the current business situation. By executing migration projects remotely, plant operators can reduce potential risk, minimize operational downtime, and make migration an advantageous experience rather than a burdensome requirement,” says Pramesh Maheshwari, vice president and general manager, Lifecycle Services and Solutions at Honeywell Process Solutions. “Beyond traditional on-process migration, the latest technology advancements allow system modernization to be performed on the cloud.

With the Remote Migration Services, migration is performed in-house on Honeywell’s Virtual Data Center, which can be accessed remotely by technical support specialists along with local Honeywell staff and Richter’s on-site personnel to enable the fastest migration possible. The service includes migration readiness, software migration, offsite or remote acceptance testing, and production system upgrading.