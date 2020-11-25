Syntegon Opens OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen

From development to production of oral solid dosage forms, the center is outfitted with pharmacists, chemists, engineers and process specialists.

Nov 25th, 2020

After a one-year construction phase, Syntegon Technology–a process and packaging technology provider–inaugurated its new OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen, Germany, on November 16, 2020. The 600 square meter building is set up for formulation, development, and production of the company’s oral solid dosage (OSD) forms–from cleanrooms and assembly areas to offices, meeting, and training rooms.

In this OSD Customer Center, Syntegon’s clients will meet with experts who take care of problem solving, as well as optimizing and developing their processes and providing seminars and training. Syntegon has increased the cleanroom capacity at the site sixfold. Laboratory equipment, production scale machines, TPR tablet presses for mono and bilayer tablets, as well as GKF capsule filling machines are made available for all formats and products different cleanroom classes up to the highest containment level OEB5, says the company.

2. Apart from the GKF 720 HiProTect, the OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen offers many further machines to customers for all formats and products in different cleanroom classes–up to OEB5.2. Apart from the GKF 720 HiProTect, the OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen offers many further machines to customers for all formats and products in different cleanroom classes–up to OEB5.Bridging the gap between drug development and production

The Center is meant to offer pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers a location to test future formulations or existing products on machines. “From the development of active ingredients or formulations to process optimization or machine operator training – we bridge the gap between all these disciplines,” says Dr. Thomas Brinz, head of the new OSD Customer Center. Brinz also says the company offers its customers process analysis of active ingredients and formulations, as well as the diagnosis of existing processes.

To develop optimum parameters, Syntegon uses the “Automated Process Development” (APD) tool, which is also suited for active ingredients or formulations that have not yet been approved. This should allow for faster and more precise results. By determining the interactions between material, quality, and process-critical parameters, the tool are meant to improve understanding of the process for better effects on the quality of the end product.

