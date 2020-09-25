Advancing Competitive Edge for Biotech and Pharma

Hygienic, sustainable systems that conserve energy for efficiency, productivity and end-user quality.

Sep 25th, 2020

Alfa Laval- a global provider of specialized products and engineering systems based on its technologies of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling–has designed its UltraPure products to boost pharma and biotech process efficiency, productivity, and end-product quality. The LKH Prime 10 UltraPure self-priming pump and LeviMag UltraPure magnetic mixers are also made to reduce total cost of ownership while ensuring more responsible use of resources for sterile processing applications.

The products possess Q-doc documentation packages intended for full supply chain transparency.

One aseptic pump, two duties 

The LKH Prime 10 UltraPure is the most compact of the company’s products in the LKH self-priming pump range. Created for duties up to 35 m3/h, it is primarily engineered for Cleaning-in-Place (CIP) return, but also for transferring product in sterile processes. This is estimated to deliver savings of up to 50% in capital expenditures and installation, and 30% in annual operating expenses.

The company says other advantages include:

  • Up to 60% more energy savings than liquid ring pumps and up to 25% more than other airscrew pumps
  • A fully CIPable, EHEDG-certified hygienic design
  • 80% lower noise levels
  • Easy maintenance and streamlined spare parts inventory due to the common LKH platform

Aseptic magnetic mixer

The LeviMag UltraPure is a hygienic mixer. An optional ATEX/EEx motor and alloys are meant to enable use in potentially explosive and highly corrosive environments. In addition, to transform the old MagMixer UltraPure into the LeviMag UltraPure is made to be simple, a process that takes a few minutes and does not touch the tank. The advantages listed by Alfa Laval are:

  • Increased yield due to gentle product treatment and the ability to mix all the liquid, with improved impeller geometry and a levitated design
  • High hygiene as the levitating impeller design should reduce product contamination from wear particles and secure full cleanability
  • Sustainable, low-cost operation: 40% higher pumping capacity and reduced energy costs and CO² emissions due to flow optimized impellers


