HDA Celebrates Manufacturers With 2020 DIANA Awards

Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)
Jul 24th, 2020
Awardees were recognized in the “Best New Product Introductions or Promotions” categories. Annually presented at the Business and Leadership Conference (BLC), the awards were given virtually during the 2020 BLC Online.

Since 1959, HDA distributor members have honored their manufacturing trading partners with the DIANA Awards for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Both manufacturers and distributors may submit nominations for this award category. The DIANA judging committee, comprising HDA-member distributor executives, then score and rank each nomination to determine the winners.

“The power of collaborative trading partnerships is invaluable. Now more than ever, distributors rely on these strong relationships to facilitate the safe and efficient delivery of lifesaving medicines between the nation’s 1,300 manufacturers and more than 180,000 healthcare providers and facilities," said HDA President and CEO Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr. “Our collective responsibility and determination to deliver much-needed products to patients drives our industry. HDA is proud to be able to take a moment to continue this tradition of honoring supply chain partner excellence — and we commend the winners for their contributions.”  

2020 DIANA Award Winners  

Best New Product Introductions or Promotions  

  • Rx Support Systems, Supplies and Services: Broadway Industries, Digitally Printed Pharmacy Bags  
  • Over-the-Counter Products: Allergan, REFRESH RELIEVA PF Lubricant Eye Drops  
  • Generic Pharmaceutical Products: Ascend Laboratories, LLC, Cefixime 400 mg Capsules  
  • Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Products: Coherus Biosciences, UDENYCA
  • Branded Pharmaceutical Products: Allergan, UBRELVY (ubrogepant) Tablets
