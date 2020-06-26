Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market

Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.

Keren Sookne
Jun 26th, 2020
Labs 131 Instron

Combination products are on the rise for health outcomes and patient adherence, but it’s a challenging field for manufacturers to navigate merging drug development with device development.

Statista reports that in 2018, research and development spending in the pharma industry totaled $179 billion globally. As companies work to develop injectable biologics for patient needs, many turn to partners to overcome development hurdles (Competitive Drugs Demand Innovative Delivery Devices).

Another way suppliers are helping customers in speeding time to market is by offering pre-sterilized, ready-to-use (RTU) primary packaging to streamline pharmaceutical fill/finish operations. These systems are often designed for clinical development phases and small batch commercial manufacturing, and can include components such as vials, seals, stoppers, cartridges and syringes. This eliminates preparation steps for glass containers (washing, depyrogenizing and sterilizing) so that the manufacturer can focus space and resources on filling operations. Global Market Insights estimates that the market for depyrogenated sterile empty vials will surpass $1.4 billion by 2026.

How development services help 

Development services can help companies determine factors such as what type of analytical testing is needed, what information goes into the regulatory filing, and what type of information is needed from suppliers so they can enhance their filing with the combination product. It all starts with the molecule—that determines where a manufacturer goes within a regulatory pathway. 

West Pharmaceutical Services has put together an Integrated Solutions Program that seeks to simplify the drug development path regardless of what stage a manufacturer is in. For prefilled syringe systems, for example, it’s important to look at drug/package compatibility and device functionality early on. This is also true when a manufacturer wants to take the prefilled syringe and put it into an auto-injector. “With a cartridge system, you’re putting it into a pen or an on-body system. What things to do they need to think about in each phase of development? What do they need to do in phase 1 to properly evaluate not only the primary packaging but that device? In phase 2 and phase 3? We’ve laid out that roadmap to help them move forward in each stage of development,” says Jennifer Riter from West Pharmaceutical Services.

Stevanato Group offers another development service—a product development collaboration with Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) for pen-injector technology. The agreement combines CDP’s design and development experience in drug delivery devices with Stevanato Group’s experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.

RTU options have emerged from numerous suppliers, including Stevanato’s vials in its EZ-fill configuration and DWK Life Sciences’ WHEATON CompletePAK, a customizable set of commonly used RTU vials, stoppers, and seals delivered with USP certifications for traceability and under a single order number for customers.

Development services may also assistance with the manufacturing/filling side, or determining what training and on-boarding are needed to get the devices into the clinic and to caregivers. 

Trends

Riter notes a few trends across the market. Small molecules may be packaged with a higher pH, so manufacturers must choose containment that avoids leachables in the drug product. For large molecules, manufacturers are using a lot of excipients or surfactants to stabilize the drug, which require additional consideration for compatibility with packaging. “And for a more viscous product, they have to consider how to deliver the drug product in a reasonable amount of time into the patient,” Riter says.

Because of product-specific complexity, looking at types of containment and delivery in the preclinical phase or phase 1 can help to minimize risk and avoid returning to the drawing board after considerable development.

Standards

Labs 284 (002)While there are standards such as ISO and compendium studies, manufacturers have to customize and optimize them based on their drug product and delivery system and a partner can help with that development. “With the Office of Combination Products, in terms of the type of information, how it’s put together, and how its ties the drug to the product with the drug, we’ve seen the data expectations have increased.”

Changes to USP 381, and a new chapter in USP 382, focus on the functionality of primary containment systems which now includes prefilled syringe systems and cartridges as well as the vial/stopper/seal. “Also with the ICH Q3D Elemental impurities, customers are trying to understand the elemental impurities that come into their drug product from the primary packaging device over time,” Riter notes.

While Europe does not have an office of combination products, with new expectations for 2020, manufacturers are putting in applications for a medicinal product, combined with a device. 

Mitigating risk at different phases

  • In phase 1, a brand owner may be looking at packaging configurations. If the product has a type of surfactant or excipient that may pull extractables from the stopper, a development firm could help with early compatibility studies with different packaging systems to determine what could be the appropriate type of system.
  • In phase 2, a brand owner is starting to look at extractables/leachables and at container closure integrity (CCI). With CCI, they may turn to a development firm to determine the right technique to look at their product based on their minimum allowable leak limit. “When you think about things like CCI, per 1207, they want you to validate your system with the drug product. You can’t just run a technique and you’re finished. They want to make sure you are testing through shelf-life or your life cycle management of your product, that you’re actually getting robust results and using an accurate test method.”
  • Cell and gene therapies are normally stored under cryogenic and frozen conditions. For a standard biologic, helium leak testing may be appropriate at  -80° C, where a lot of biologics ship. “But cell and gene therapies are stored over their shelf life at -180° C. We can develop a method for CCI via helium leak under cryogenic conditions to monitor real time over the time product will be in that container.”


Related reading:

Competitive Drugs Demand Innovative Delivery Devices

Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options

The Shift from Hospitals to Home Care Continues to Shape Packaging

Labs 131 Instron
Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market
Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.
Jun 26th, 2020
A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines &ndash; from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.
OPTIMA Supporting Catalent with New High-Speed Vial Filling Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Fast track delivery of a complete filling solution under isolator
Jun 25th, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gregor Anderson, MD of Pharmacentric Solutions
Pharmapack Expert Recommends Holistic Approach to Sustainability
Encouragingly, the industry might be 30% along its sustainability journey, but greater interoperability is needed from materials to devices for next stage of development.
May 29th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules
ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is also set to boost the geriatric medicines market.
COVID-19 to Boost Market Prospects for the Global Geriatric Medicines Market
Report foresees positive growth in the geriatric medicines market at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 through 2026.
May 1st, 2020
The state-of-the-art coating line has increased kp&rsquo;s local South American coating capacity by over 30%
Klӧckner Pentaplast Completes Major Pharma Capacity Expansion in Cotia, Brazil
Expansion provides additional coating capacity and reduces the site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.
Apr 8th, 2020
Jng 5916
In Support of Customers’ Crisis Response, Groninger USA Extends Service to Weekends and Lowers Rates
To support the COVID-19 response, weekend services will help maximize production output and uptime for customers’ production support technicians and prepare for the upcoming catch-up rally.
Apr 7th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Gettyimages Pills 1
CPhI Japan to be Postponed on Request of Event Attendees
Rescheduling will ensure all stakeholders can take part in a successful exhibition and conference.
Feb 26th, 2020
&ldquo;The rebranding effort showcases our commitment to delivering tailored end-to-end systems that meet each customer&rsquo;s unique set of challenges.&rdquo;
TCP Reliable Announces Corporate Name Change to Integreon Global
Corporate name change demonstrates ongoing commitment to integrating technologies, expertise and capabilities offered by Integreon Global and its family of companies.
Feb 22nd, 2020
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the &ldquo;Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,&rdquo; was chosen for its Connect&trade; Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.
2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced
The Pharmapack Awards celebrate the latest innovations from packaging companies within the drugs, medical devices, health products and veterinary drugs sectors.
Feb 6th, 2020
The vials offer a more attractive physical appearance (no burrs), uniform orifice/drug delivery, flexible closure design and printing capability, ability to mold with barrier materials vs. only one material, more uniform wall thickness, and reclosable features.
Lameplast: line of single, multidose containers and filling equipment at Pharmapack
Higher level of precision, functionality, and quality control with flexible closure design and printing capability as well as other features.
Feb 1st, 2020
More in Pharmaceutical
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
Xcelerate optimizes the active packaging development process through end-to-end insight and expedites speed-to-market.
Aptar CSP: Xcelerate Development Services to Fast-Track Active Packaging Systems
From stability challenge to commercial launch, Xcelerate expedites the packaging process for medicines sensitive to moisture, oxygen, and volatile compounds.
Nov 27th, 2019
Emilie Peltre, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer for Abbott opens the Abbott Connected Health Challenge at the AIPIA World Congress.
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
ACGcaps HA have heightened suitability for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive ingredients
ACG Capsules: ACGcaps HA Meet Global Cultural Requirements and Are Vegan Friendly
The company’s plant-based, GMO-free HPMC capsules are designed for encapsulation and high-speed production environments.
Nov 12th, 2019
60% of people globally over the age of 50 have purchased products online
E-Com Expanding Convenience, Compliance and Customized Healthcare Packaging for Seniors
The convenience of online ordering, delivery and personalized packaging has the added benefit of increasing senior compliance with medications.
Nov 8th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Metrics completes installation of ACG Engineering high sheer mixer.
CDMO Incorporates New High Shear Mixer
Precision granulator helps manufacturer transition from development to process validation and commercial production.
Oct 24th, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
vincristine shortage / Image: Getty
U.S. Faces Shortage of Childhood Cancer Drug
Teva Pharmaceuticals stopped production of vincristine, which is used to treat multiple forms of childhood cancer.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops / Image: Getty
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops Coming Soon
New eye drops proved to improve farsightedness in clinical trials, and will soon be brought to market.
Oct 21st, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019
Breast Cancer Vaccine / Image: Getty
Mayo Breast Cancer Vaccine Coming Soon(ish)
Mayo’s breast cancer vaccine is in the early phases of research, but could be widely available in as little as eight years.
Oct 18th, 2019