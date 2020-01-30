W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads

Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.

Keren Sookne
Jan 30th, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
Credit: WHO/C.Black

The New York Times has reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, reversing its decision from one week ago.

Most of the reported cases have occurred in China, but with thousands of new cases and evidence of “clear human-to-human transmission in several other countries” including the U.S., the organization has declared a “public health emergency of international concern” (also known as PHEIC).

The Times notes that this declaration does not lead to any legal force, but it serves as notification to UN member states about the concern. Whether those states institute travel bans or screenings is up to individual governments.

As the article notes, the WHO has praised China for its “aggressive response” to the virus. The country locked down 12 cities and suspended some public transportation services in the Hubei Province, affecting over 30 million people at the height of the New Year holidays. The Times described this as “an act tantamount to quarantining the American Midwest at Christmastime.”

Declaring global emergency is not a decision the WHO takes lightly, as closed borders and cancelled flights are disruptive to millions, and in the worst cases, can cause panic or shortages of food and medicine.

At this time, approximately 8,000 cases have been reported, with 170 deaths. 124 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

At least two doctors have called for a more nuanced emergency system, perhaps with graduated threat levels of green-yellow-red versus a binary “PHEIC or not” system.

The vials offer a more attractive physical appearance (no burrs), uniform orifice/drug delivery, flexible closure design and printing capability, ability to mold with barrier materials vs. only one material, more uniform wall thickness, and reclosable features.
Lameplast: line of single, multidose containers and filling equipment at Pharmapack
Higher level of precision, functionality, and quality control with flexible closure design and printing capability as well as other features.
Feb 1st, 2020
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Sealing Two Bottles Sizes on One Line
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
Xcelerate optimizes the active packaging development process through end-to-end insight and expedites speed-to-market.
Aptar CSP: Xcelerate Development Services to Fast-Track Active Packaging Systems
From stability challenge to commercial launch, Xcelerate expedites the packaging process for medicines sensitive to moisture, oxygen, and volatile compounds.
Nov 27th, 2019
Emilie Peltre, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer for Abbott opens the Abbott Connected Health Challenge at the AIPIA World Congress.
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
ACGcaps HA have heightened suitability for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive ingredients
ACG Capsules: ACGcaps HA Meet Global Cultural Requirements and Are Vegan Friendly
The company’s plant-based, GMO-free HPMC capsules are designed for encapsulation and high-speed production environments.
Nov 12th, 2019
60% of people globally over the age of 50 have purchased products online
E-Com Expanding Convenience, Compliance and Customized Healthcare Packaging for Seniors
The convenience of online ordering, delivery and personalized packaging has the added benefit of increasing senior compliance with medications.
Nov 8th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Metrics completes installation of ACG Engineering high sheer mixer.
CDMO Incorporates New High Shear Mixer
Precision granulator helps manufacturer transition from development to process validation and commercial production.
Oct 24th, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
vincristine shortage / Image: Getty
U.S. Faces Shortage of Childhood Cancer Drug
Teva Pharmaceuticals stopped production of vincristine, which is used to treat multiple forms of childhood cancer.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops / Image: Getty
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops Coming Soon
New eye drops proved to improve farsightedness in clinical trials, and will soon be brought to market.
Oct 21st, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019
Breast Cancer Vaccine / Image: Getty
Mayo Breast Cancer Vaccine Coming Soon(ish)
Mayo’s breast cancer vaccine is in the early phases of research, but could be widely available in as little as eight years.
Oct 18th, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Cancer Therapy / Image: Adobe Stock
Yale Team Develops Immune Therapy for Cancer
Researchers at the prestigious university have developed a therapy that stimulates immune cells to attack tumors in mice.
Oct 16th, 2019
PrEP / Image: out.com
PrEP and PEP Go Prescription-Free in CA
California signed a bill that will make PrEP for HIV prevention available without a doctor’s prescription.
Oct 15th, 2019
Migrane Drug Needed / Image: Getty
FDA Approves New Acute Migraine Drug
Eli Lilly’s new drug Reyvow relieves pain, nausea, and light sensitivity in within two hours of ingestion.
Oct 14th, 2019
Sonoco ThermoSafe&apos;s Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Provides one-stop rental service for any existing temperature controlled container mode and size.
Oct 14th, 2019
Dr. Zalzala / Image: CNBC
First Online Anti-Aging Clinic Launched
A Detroit-based doctor just launched the first online clinic dedicated to slowing aging with common drugs.
Oct 11th, 2019
More in Pharmaceutical
Vials market Expected to Grow
Expected Boost in the Vials Market Growth
The global vials market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019–2027.
Oct 11th, 2019
Descovy / Image: Gilead
FDA Approves HIV Drug, But Only for Men
Gilead Sciences only tested Descovy on men and transgender women, and the approval explicitly excludes cisgender women.
Oct 10th, 2019
Infant Werewolf Syndrome / Image: Shutterstock
Mislabeling Leads to 17 Cases of Infant “Werewolf Syndrome”
Children in Spain have developed hypertrichosis after a reflux drug was contaminated with alopecia treatment.
Oct 9th, 2019
Shape-Shifting Bacteria / Image: Sirirat/Shutterstock
Bad News: Bacteria Can Change Shape to Avoid Antibiotics
Scientists have found that certain strains of bacteria can change shape inside the human body to avoid being targeted by antibiotics.
Oct 8th, 2019
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston Mid-October
Boston, Massachusetts hosts this year’s Global Forum which will emphasize practical case studies and include tours, workshops, and educational sessions to increase best practices in the cold chain world.
Oct 7th, 2019
Artificial Blood / Image: Popular Science
Japanese Scientists Created Universal Artificial Blood
The artificial blood could be a game-changer for blood transfusions as it can safely be administered to all patients regardless of blood type.
Oct 4th, 2019
Opioids / Image: iStock
FDA and DEA Target More Illegal Opioid Websites
In the continued fight against the opioid crisis, the FDA and DEA issued joint warning letters to websites illegally marketing and selling opioids.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Herpes Vaccine / Image: Getty Images
The Herpes Vaccine is Coming to Humans
After successful testing with mice and guinea pigs, an experimental vaccine for herpes is going to be tested on humans.
Oct 1st, 2019
Two-Tailed Biobot / Image: Michael Vincent
Biobots Swim Thanks to Sperm-Like Design
Researchers have designed swimming biobots inspired by sperm, and powered by skeletal muscle tissue and motor neurons.
Sep 27th, 2019
Flu Vaccines / Image: Raw Pixel
Flu Vaccines Are Going Needleless
Scientists are developing a needle-free flu vaccine patch that’s less painful for patients, and more convenient for health care workers.
Sep 24th, 2019
New HarleNIR chemical imaging system from SEA Vision makes its debut on a Marchesini counter.
Non-Destructive Solid Dose Monitoring Directly on the Line
HarleNIR chemical imaging system from SEA Vision, shown on a Marchesini counter, can detect tablets with a different chemical composition.
Sep 24th, 2019
Drug Vehicle / Image: Futurity
Bubbles are the Newest Cancer Drug Vehicles
Researchers believe nano-sized bubbles could carry cancer treatments that target and kill tumor cells.
Sep 19th, 2019