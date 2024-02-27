New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Anti-alcohol Flush Gummy Launches in Colorful Standup Pouch

New take on Alcohol Flush medication reaches the market through packaging testing and supply chain collaboration.

Melissa Griffen
Feb 27, 2024
This anti-Alcohol Flush medication takes on a new form with colorful gummies--an easier way to combat Alcohol Flush symptoms.
This anti-Alcohol Flush medication takes on a new form with colorful gummies--an easier way to combat Alcohol Flush symptoms.

Ando, an anti-Alcohol Flush gummy, was created to counter the symptoms of Alcohol Flush, which include redness, itchiness, dizziness, and nausea, and affect over 15 milllion Americans. Recently launched in a standup pouch with a resealable zipper along the tearline, the pouch has a soft texture and matte finish.

The design’s aesthetic is meant to capture a joyful experience through a bright and fresh color palette, with logo styles and illustrations full of personality in a market typically dominated by monochromatic packaging, says Raylen Margono, co-founder of Ando. The anti-flush market is also mainly comprised of patches and pills that are not as easily accessible.

Margono sought packaging that would fulfill the functional requirements of a 30-gummy pack while maintaining affordability for his customers. About a dozen suppliers into its search, the company chose one based on its exceptional customer service, product offerings, and favorable unit economics. Ando found its contract packager (CP) through word of mouth from its supply chain partners. The gummies are shipped direct-to-consumer through the CP and formulation house, who handled packaging and shipping.

   Top 3 Most Pressing Issues and Solutions as CPGs Move to Sustainable Packaging

Margono says the packaging outcome exceeded the company’s expectations and met all its design criteria reflecting a fun and positive experience. Prior to product launch, Ando tested the packaging through focus groups to gather consumer feedback and implement necessary changes. Raylen 1

“In our approach, we started with an online Figma prototype to assess the language, voice, and visual design. We then partnered with a sample shop to produce 100 low-cost samples, allowing us to test the packaging's user experience before committing to a large-scale production order,” says Margono.

The ability to overcome hurdles is key in commercializing a new product. The company ran into copy issues prior to launch, compounded by the production order being run during the holiday season, “It looked like out packaging was going to have a delayed delivery to our copacker due to the changes and [that] our customers were going to have their orders late,” explains Margono. “Lots of coordination amongst our different suppliers, our copackers, and making our customers happy with discount codes were needed to get our orders to customers with these challenges!”

Margono offers the following advice to new companies entering the market.

“It's crucial to understand your target customers and design your packaging to resonate with their preferences, values, and lifestyles. Testing the packaging through focus groups or surveys is essential, as their feedback is invaluable for fine-tuning the final design.”

   Protect Your Sterile Barrier System Rollstock


Related Stories
Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing
Nutraceuticals/Functional
Abbott Building $500+ Million Manufacturing Facility in Ohio
Spoonful One Logo
Nutraceuticals/Functional
Clinical Trial Shows Digital Methods Are Future for Participant Recruitment
Colgate Nutri Stacks
Nutraceuticals/Functional
Colgate Partners With Startup Nourished to Launch ‘Nutristacks’
Getty Images 1175230914
Nutraceuticals/Functional
Major Trends in Modern Health Today
Top Stories
MM Packaging
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Innovative New Pharma at PACK EXPO
From blister packaging to medical device sealing to tablet coating to the use of micro-optics in anti-counterfeiting, the Vegas show had healthcare packaging covered.
Pxe 2024 Vrt Rgb Web
PMMI News
Pharmaceutical Machinery Market Growth Outpaces Larger Industries
Tilray, Canadian cannabis producer, transitions to sustainable hemp packaging options.
Cannabis
Canadian Cannabis Producer Transitions Select Products to Green Hemp Packaging
Pxe 2024 Vrt Rgb Web
PMMI News
Co-Located Events Enhance PACK EXPO East 2024
54 Hospitalized At Pharma Packaging Facility In Pa
News
54 Hospitalized at Pharma Packaging Facility in Pa.
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Vri Automatic Visual Inspection For Prefilled Syringes Avg Interphex Pr
Interconnected Software and Hardware Systems for Comprehensive Traceability
Antares Vision Group presents its DIAMIND ecosystem along with automatic inspection machines for vials, prefilled syringes and other small-volume containers.
Sustainable Closure Seals for Pharma Packaging
Type I Tubular Vials with Friction-Reducing Coating
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
View more »