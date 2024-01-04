New Tool: ProSource
Top 10 of 2023 - #1: Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Tech Uses Nitric Oxide

Join us as we count down the most read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. At #1, this “molecule inside a polymer” is poised to offer safe sterilization of medical devices to kill microorganisms.

Jan 4, 2024
Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Med Device
Sterile State LLC

At the[PACK]out, a new technology was unveiled by Megan Frost and Kurt Yockey of SterileState, where a “molecule inside a polymer” is released to offer safe sterilization of medical devices to kill microorganisms, without the environmental issues and logistics hurdles brought by EtO sterilization.

This technology, nitric oxide (NO) inside a polymer, was announced May 9—this is not to be confused with nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. If successful, it could help assuage industry fears about having sufficient sterile medical devices while reducing risks to environments and worker safety.

Get the full story here.


