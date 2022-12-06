IoPP’s Inaugural ‘Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging’ Course a Success

Developed through IoPP’s Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee (MDPTC), the first “Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging” course was held at McCormick Place during PACK EXPO International (Oct. 24 through 26) in three half-day sessions.

A team of packaging professionals vetted by the MDPTC delivered the course to a packed house of approximately 40 students. The goal was to deliver essential knowledge around this complex segment of the packaging industry for both new and veteran device packaging professionals, whom often no longer receive the same on-the-job training they once did.

“We wanted to reach as many people as possible while keeping the class size small. There are varying levels of knowledge among students, and it’s intensive on multiple levels,” says course founder Jennifer Benolken. “I’m excited it’s been well-received. The hands-on, on-the-show floor portion really helps—students get to see things like sealing inspection up close. We want to create a pipeline to encourage students to commit to med device packaging and make this a place they want to be.”

The course will be offered again at MD&M West in February 2023. Follow the IoPP MDPTC on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/iopp-mdptc