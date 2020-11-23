Tekni-Plex Invests in Narrow Web, Flexo Press

The press also features a web cleaner for the base material and an inline vision system meant for printing that meets stringent medical device requirements.

Tekni-Plex–a developer and manufacturer of products for a variety of end markets such as medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial–has invested approximately $2 million in a narrow web, flexographic press to meet printed lidding demands for larger-sized medical devices. The press is located at the company’s Ashland, MA facility and is due to be operational in January.

“With increasing emphasis on minimally-invasive procedures, such as laparoscopies, orthopedics, and others which require a longer journey through the vascular system, medical device manufacturers are designing larger devices to accommodate the latest practices. As a result, these new devices also require larger thermoformed trays and lidding to contain them. Tekni-Plex’s investment in a new narrow-web press, which is capable of producing 35-inch length lidding, will handle these demanding applications,” says Timm Goodmanson, vice president, Flexible Division, Tekni-Plex.

The press also features a web cleaner for the base material and an inline vision system meant for printing that meets stringent medical device requirements. The press features 360-degree registration adjustment and controlled ink densities which are designed to produce high quality dots in a simple and repeatable fashion. Additionally, the 17-inch wide press should result in reduced lead times, delivering standard materials in two-to-four weeks so manufacturers can meet condensed go-to-market timelines, says the company.

The four-color press will be used to die-cut coated lidding (DuPont, Tyvek, and paper roll stocks) manufactured at the company’s Milwaukee and Madison, WI plants, using proprietary heat seal coating formulations. Additionally, Tekni-Plex’s Ashland facility will also provide prepress services, including artwork and printing plates.