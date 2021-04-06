Keren Sookne, director of editorial content for Healthcare Packaging and PMMI’s in-house healthcare packaging expert, tackles the always provocative topic of cannabis and cannabis packaging on UnPACKed with Healthcare Packaging. With a new administration and Congress, will cannabis laws ease up nationally for medicinal and adult use or get tougher? How has cannabis use increased during the pandemic and what are we seeing in terms of new products, packaging and packaging materials?

For more information on all things cannabis access the 2021 Packaging for the Cannabis Market Report from Packaging World.

To subscribe and find more unPACKED podcast episodes, visit pmmi.org/podcast.









Related news:

Packaging Technology Keeps Vireo Health’s Cannabis Flower Flavorful and Potent Longer

Setting a Design “North Star” in a Fragmented, Emerging Market

Retail and E-Comm: 4 Cannabis Considerations in Uncertain Economic Times