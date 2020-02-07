Take the 2020 IoPP Salary Survey!

The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) annual Salary Survey is the packaging industry’s definitive economic/employment survey. Packaging field professionals are invited to participate.

Keren Sookne
Feb 7th, 2020
Salary Survey 2020 Image

The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ 2020 Salary Survey is now open, and invites your input. The survey, prepared with assistance from partners MBS Advisors and Packaging World, is the only one dedicated solely to the packaging industry.

The report created from this survey analyzes salary data and touches on your current employment status, educational factors, future career prospects and more. The Salary Survey is open through March 20, and those who complete the survey will receive a complimentary copy of the complete report.

Complete the survey.

Companies in this article
IoPP
Salary Survey 2020 Image
Take the 2020 IoPP Salary Survey!
The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) annual Salary Survey is the packaging industry’s definitive economic/employment survey. Packaging field professionals are invited to participate.
Feb 7th, 2020
Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the &ldquo;Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,&rdquo; was chosen for its Connect&trade; Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.
2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced
The Pharmapack Awards celebrate the latest innovations from packaging companies within the drugs, medical devices, health products and veterinary drugs sectors.
Feb 6th, 2020
Source: Here to Stay or Up in Smoke? A look at the U.S. cannabis market, by PMMI Business Intelligence. Download the whitepaper for free at pwgo.to/3349.
For the Umpteenth Time, Cannabis Market Hard to Define
The cannabis market remains fragmented and divisive.
Feb 5th, 2020
The vials offer a more attractive physical appearance (no burrs), uniform orifice/drug delivery, flexible closure design and printing capability, ability to mold with barrier materials vs. only one material, more uniform wall thickness, and reclosable features.
Lameplast: line of single, multidose containers and filling equipment at Pharmapack
Higher level of precision, functionality, and quality control with flexible closure design and printing capability as well as other features.
Feb 1st, 2020
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging
When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.
Jan 30th, 2020
Climet announces its CI-3100 Trident RS remote particle sensor
Climet: Remote Particle Counter
This instrument is designed to be provided with either Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or 24 VDC power.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Sealing Two Bottles Sizes on One Line
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Tekni-Plex announces Dan Lazas as global head of sales
Tekni-Plex Medical announces new global head of sales
Tekni-Plex Medical, a Tekni-Plex business, has named Dan Lazas global head of sales.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
With a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher easily fits into existing packaging lines.
At WestPack, WIPOTEC-OCS to Showcase Quality Control Modules for F&B, Pharma and Cannabis Sectors
Lineup includes a precision checkweigher for bottles & vials, an ultra-compact X-ray scanner for food applications, and a pharma-grade serialization unit appealing to growing cannabis industry.
Jan 14th, 2020
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
This filler/capper can be configured to run wide range of cosmetics just by adding or removing modules.
IIoT Gives Cosmetics Packaging a Makeover
We asked C&BC packaging veteran Dave Hoenig to scour the aisles of PACK EXPO Las Vegas to see what trends he felt were notable. Industry 4.0 and connected packages stood out as potentially leaving a mark on the industry.
Dec 13th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019
Packaging for Origin Almond&rsquo;s almond juice includes an HPP-compatible 38-mm HDPE closure in the company&rsquo;s signature yellow color.
Two Exceptional Brands Each Gifted with 0.5M Free Closures
A medical food for chemo/radiation patients and a low-sugar, carb, and calorie cold-pressed almond juice impress judges of Silgan Closures’ first Free Closures for a Year competition.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Child-resistant packaging for medical and recreational cannabis
Denali: Kinder-Safe Child-Resistant Compliant Packaging for the Cannabis Industry
The Kinder-Safe systems include zippers, boxes, and an official badge to allow consumers to know the product is secured in child-resistant packaging.
Dec 4th, 2019
Xcelerate optimizes the active packaging development process through end-to-end insight and expedites speed-to-market.
Aptar CSP: Xcelerate Development Services to Fast-Track Active Packaging Systems
From stability challenge to commercial launch, Xcelerate expedites the packaging process for medicines sensitive to moisture, oxygen, and volatile compounds.
Nov 27th, 2019
TriFlex &ldquo;to promote joint health,&rdquo; comes as functional beverage, functional food in the form of soft chews, and caplets. Cartons, rigid containers with tamper-evident seals, and flexible pouches offer the consumer a variety of packaging and delivery systems. PMMI&rsquo;s research predicts the move from rigid containers to flexible pouches, but there are still plenty of vitamin bottles on the shelf at GNC.
E-Commerce and Personalization Drive Packaging Changes in Nutraceuticals
E-Commerce is necessitating a movement away from rigid plastic and glass containers, while personalized supplement packs gain steam.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Aslargez
Global Packaging Research
Overall value of packaging in Asia will hit $377.5 billion in 2019. It will be the fastest growing major world region to 2024 reaching $458.2 billion in that year, according to a new study from Smithers
Nov 22nd, 2019
Emilie Peltre, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer for Abbott opens the Abbott Connected Health Challenge at the AIPIA World Congress.
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
ACGcaps HA have heightened suitability for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive ingredients
ACG Capsules: ACGcaps HA Meet Global Cultural Requirements and Are Vegan Friendly
The company’s plant-based, GMO-free HPMC capsules are designed for encapsulation and high-speed production environments.
Nov 12th, 2019
More in Markets
60% of people globally over the age of 50 have purchased products online
E-Com Expanding Convenience, Compliance and Customized Healthcare Packaging for Seniors
The convenience of online ordering, delivery and personalized packaging has the added benefit of increasing senior compliance with medications.
Nov 8th, 2019
Hulio wins PDA award for device innovation.
PDA’s First Drug Delivery Innovation Award Winners at 2019 Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference
One award winner includes a thinner needle to reduce injection pain, while a partnership resulted in a precise microliter dosing syringe.
Nov 4th, 2019
Stevanato Inspection
Competitive Drugs Demand Innovative Delivery Devices
Vial and syringe might be fine if you’re the only game in town. But as competition grows, so does the demand to make drug delivery easier and more convenient for patients. In many cases, your best bet is to partner for that innovation.
Oct 29th, 2019
FDA Comments on Potential Device Shortages in the Face of ETO Facility Interruptions/Closures
FDA Comments on Potential Device Shortages in the Face of ETO Facility Interruptions/Closures
Acting Commissioner Sharpless: “…in addition to our shortage mitigation efforts, we have also been addressing the broader need for innovation and improvements to medical device sterilization techniques in general.”
Oct 25th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Baby Powder / Image: Flickr
FDA Finds Asbestos in Baby Powder, Recall Ensues
Johnson & Johnson recalled thousands bottles of their famous baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos.
Oct 24th, 2019
Metrics completes installation of ACG Engineering high sheer mixer.
CDMO Incorporates New High Shear Mixer
Precision granulator helps manufacturer transition from development to process validation and commercial production.
Oct 24th, 2019
2-for-1 Prosthetic Control / Image: Johns Hopkins
Man Mind-Controls 2 Prosthetics at Once For the First Time
For the first time, researchers have proven that it’s possible to simultaneously control two separate prosthetic arms via brain-machine interface.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
vincristine shortage / Image: Getty
U.S. Faces Shortage of Childhood Cancer Drug
Teva Pharmaceuticals stopped production of vincristine, which is used to treat multiple forms of childhood cancer.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops / Image: Getty
Vision-Correcting Eye Drops Coming Soon
New eye drops proved to improve farsightedness in clinical trials, and will soon be brought to market.
Oct 21st, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019