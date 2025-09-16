Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this month.

ProBioGen to Lead GMP Manufacturing Operations at Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies

The center will provide clinical innovators with the infrastructure, expertise, and support to bring therapies to patients faster and with greater success rates.

Sep 16, 2025
The Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT) will be a unique European hub uniting research, development, and manufacturing to accelerate the translation of ATMPs from discovery to clinical application.
The Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT) will be a unique European hub uniting research, development, and manufacturing to accelerate the translation of ATMPs from discovery to clinical application.
ProBioGen

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

ProBioGen and the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) announces that ProBioGen has been selected to operate the process development and good manufacturing practice (GMP) production facility for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) at the Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT), a joint project of Charité –Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Bayer AG and Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH). ProBioGen will oversee the design, lead the construction, and subsequently operate the 4,600-square-meter GMP manufacturing unit — an integral part of the center, envisioned as a powerhouse for translational medicine and innovation in Berlin and beyond.

The Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT) will be a unique European hub uniting research, development, and manufacturing to accelerate the translation of ATMPs from discovery to clinical application. Alongside its state-of-the-art GMP-certified production facility, it will feature a fully equipped incubator with modern laboratories and office spaces which also offer mentoring and consulting opportunities to selected start-ups. As such, the center shall provide start-ups and clinical innovators with the infrastructure, expertise, and support to bring innovative therapies to patients faster and with greater success rates.

Under the awarded contract, ProBioGen will be responsible for the build-out and certification of the GMP unit, enabling the development and manufacturing of clinical material for a range of therapeutic gene- and cell-based modalities, including viral vectors, autologous and allogeneic cell products, non-viral technologies, and other biotherapeutics. Once operational, ProBioGen will manage its daily operations and ongoing maintenance, providing process development and GMP-compliant manufacturing services as well as training and support for early-stage start-ups and established industry clients. Even before the GMP facility opens, ProBioGen will already be providing services from its Berlin-Weißensee headquarters.

As a fully integrated Berlin-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), ProBioGen operates its own facilities near the BC GCT. With decades of biopharmaceutical experience, the company specializes in cell line and process development, and in manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, antibodies, viral vectors, and vaccines. Recognized for proprietary technologies that enhance product quality and features, and for excellence in GMP operations and technology transfer, ProBioGen's expansion into operating the center's GMP unit — located close to its existing sites — will create synergies, increase flexibility, and enable seamless scale-up from discovery to clinical manufacturing.

Companies in this article
ProBioGen
Pharmaceutical Traceability & Inspection Innovations Report
Recommended
Pharmaceutical Traceability & Inspection Innovations Report
Researched List: Blister Machines for Life Sciences
Recommended
Researched List: Blister Machines for Life Sciences
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Related Stories
The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.
Manufacturing
AstraZeneca Plans to Invest $50 Billion in America For Medicines Manufacturing
Njm Fedegari Fof Saturated Steam Sterilizer
Aseptic/Sterile
NJM Partners with Fedegari to Supply Industrial Sterilization, Washing and Isolator Solutions
Gilead Sciences breaks ground on new manufacturing and technical development site in the Bay Area.
Industry News
Gilead Sciences Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Hub
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
Top Stories
Currently more than half of US drugs are manufactured overseas and only 11% of APIs are produced in the U.S.
Supply Chain
FDA Launches PreCheck to Accelerate Domestic Drug Facility Approvals
The two-phase program is designed to expedite the approval of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the U.S. by providing enhanced regulatory guidance and communication to manufacturers.
Interview 2
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceutical Packaging Innovations Report Video Interview
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Traceability/Serialization
Through the Line Podcast: Improving DSCSA Data Exchange Accuracy
Pmmi
PMMI News
2025 Packaging State of the Industry: U.S. Expands, Canada Maintains
Ullrich Mayeski, director of customer success- healthcare GS1 US shares why supply chain visibility is more critical now than ever before.
Supply Chain
Why Is Supply Chain Visibility and Transparency More Critical Now Than Ever Before?
Medical Device Innovations Report
Cutting-edge packaging technologies are transforming the medical device sector in PMMI’s “Innovation in Medical Device” report, featuring advanced materials, smart solutions, and evolving regulations. Editors share insights from nearly 300 PACK EXPO booth visits—each product deemed new and truly innovative—alongside video demonstrations of the equipment and materials on display.
Learn More
Medical Device Innovations Report
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this month to experience a breakthrough for life sciences products.
REGISTER NOW!
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
Products
Mp
Sustainable Thermal Packaging
Chillin’ Liners by MP Global Packaging offer reliable cold-chain performance with a design that is 100% curbside-recyclable.
Romaco Displays Recyclable PET Blister Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Digital Applications for Cold Chain Logistics
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »